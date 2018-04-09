Commonwealth's Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award

Springsteen-Abbott was recognized by WBEC for her leadership, business acumen, mentoring and community service, as well as for her contributions to the growth and development of other WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprises in her community. WBEC presented the award to Springsteen-Abbott at its 15th Annual Awards Program at The Union League of Philadelphia in September 2017. Commonwealth is a leading equipment leasing company in the United States.

"I am humbled and incredibly honored to accept this award," said Ms. Springsteen-Abbott. "Leadership is about change, learning to evolve your business toward growth and new challenges. And the WBENC community is excellent at encouraging the leader in all of us, providing amazing support, resources and advocacy for all WBEs to grow and succeed."

Commonwealth also received the WBE Done Deals™ Award. The Done Deals™ program recognizes the success of WBE certified businesses doing business with each other to help increase business opportunities and contracting activities.

Commonwealth specializes in structuring information technology, medical technology and material handling equipment leases for Fortune 1000 and investment grade US companies. Founded in 1978, Commonwealth has priced, negotiated and structured more than $1.5B of lease financing for America's businesses. Upon receiving WBENC certification in 2007, Springsteen-Abbott quickly transitioned Commonwealth's business plan from a passive funding source to a direct originator.

WBENC is the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. The WBENC certification for women-owned businesses is one of the most widely recognized and respected certifications in the nation. Accepted by hundreds of corporations within the country and a number of federal, state, and local government agencies, WBENC certification is an important marketing tool for expanding a company's visibility among decision makers in corporate supply chain diversity and procurement organizations.

