CommPutercations Recognized Among Nation's Top Managed Service Providers for Continued Growth and Innovation

FREDERICK, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommPutercations is proud to be recognized on the national CRN 2026 Managed Service Provider 500 list of companies who are advancing the IT landscape with cutting-edge solutions and strategies.

Devaughn Bittle, President of CommPutercations

This annual award is a well-earned confirmation of the value that CommPutercations provides for their clients on a local and national level. As a family and veteran-owned business, they've served clients in the architectural, engineering, construction, automotive, and hospitality industries for over 40 years, and this recognition is additional proof of their success.

"We are honored to receive this recognition by the largest media outlet in our industry," said Jim Bittle, CEO and founder of CommPutercations. "I'm proud of what we've built, and the credit really goes to our team. Longevity in this industry comes down to trust, and we've earned that by putting our clients' needs first every day. We take the time to really understand each client's business and work alongside them so they can focus on what they do best. Our job is to give them the right advice and help them make sound decisions about their technology and security."

This milestone marks a legacy of consistency for CommPutercations, as this is the fourth year that they have earned a spot on the Managed Service Provider 500 list. This year, they are featured in the Managed Security 100 category, which spotlights companies with cloud-based security services expertise. CommPutercations' other services include comprehensive IT strategies, proactive environment management, AI workflow implementation, and cybersecurity-first compliance solutions.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like––helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

As emerging technology like artificial intelligence shifts the corporate landscape, CommPutercations is taking a proactive approach to provide clients with practical solutions. Looking to the next five years, the company is also prioritizing cybersecurity compliance frameworks so their clients can align with standards like CMMC and the NIST cybersecurity framework.

"It's satisfying to have proof that we're continuing to move in the right direction," said Devaughn Bittle, President of CommPutercations. "We aim to keep our clients at the forefront of technological advancements so they maintain a competitive edge in their industries. At the same time, our mission is to provide them with expertise so they can have true peace of mind about the security of their businesses."

About CommPutercations:

For over 40 years, CommPutercations has served small and medium-sized businesses across the United States from its core offices in Frederick and Easton, Maryland as their Managed IT and Cybersecurity provider. CommPutercations delivers comprehensive IT strategies, proactive environment management, AI workflow implementation, and cybersecurity-first compliance solutions for their clients. For more information, visit https://cpimsp.com/.

SOURCE CommPutercations