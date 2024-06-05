Comms Group secures VoIP Reseller licence with the Philippines National Telecommunications Commission

SYDNEY, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comms Group Limited has secured a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Reseller licence from the Philippines National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) enabling Comms Group Global (www.commsgroup.global/news/188957-philippines-licence) to procure and resell wholesale and business VoIP-based telecommunications services in the Philippines using Comms Group's global network and local partners.

Services include Unified Communications (Microsoft Teams Calling, Cloud/Hosted PBX) SIP trunking, CTS and the resale of DIDs, and will be provided to wholesale, enterprise, and multi-national customers in the Philippines and globally.

Peter McGrath, Comms Group's CEO and Managing Director said:

"We are delighted to have been issued with a telecommunications licence from the Philippines NTC to deliver the very best telecommunications experience to domestic and global wholesale customers and businesses.

These latest generation unified communications and VoIP services will benefit businesses and the economy in the Philippines and assist the Philippines BPO market to remain globally competitive. We are particularly thankful to the Philippines Government and the regulatory and administrative organisations including the NTC who have worked with Comms Group in awarding this licence."

The VoIP licence has been granted to Comms Group by the Philippines NTC, via wholly owned Philippines subsidiary, Comms Group Philippines Inc.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, HK Yu PSM said:

"I'm very pleased to see Australian firms actively pursuing the huge opportunities in the Philippines' digital economy. This investment of Comms Group aligns with the Philippines-Australia Strategic Partnership and Invested: Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to promote more robust two-way trade and investment between our countries.

I laud the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for working with Comms Group on this process. This certainly sends the right signal to investors and I'm glad an Australian company is at the forefront of this major initiative of the Philippines government."

Comms Group Philippines Inc. will leverage Comms Group's extensive global network coverage and capabilities and work with Philippines-based partners to provide these services. Services may be delivered with the Comms Group brand or re-sold globally by wholesale customers under their own brands.

The Philippines is a key market for Comms Group as it expands its network of licences across the Asia-Pacific region. Comms Group is licenced to provide VoIP services in countries and regions: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan (in progress). Comms Group also has partnership arrangements in place for China, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

