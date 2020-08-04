CommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams calling into China, Japan and the Philippines

CommsChoice believes it is one of the first service providers, if not the first provider globally, to offer Microsoft Teams calling in China and the first company to offer International Teams calling from a single provider in all of the major Asian markets.

CommsChoice CEO Peter McGrath said that the company is continuing its network expansion to help multi-national companies access a single platform phone system throughout APAC, EU and the Americas.

"We are experiencing significant interest from international businesses looking for a single platform Unified Communications (UC) solution. Our platform enables companies with presence in APAC, EU and Americas to have their head office and branch offices on a single UC platform regardless of their office locations."

Having coverage in Tokyo brings international Teams calling access to the world's third largest business market and home to a significant number of multi-national companies that operate in Australia and the rest of APAC.

The Philippines node will allow global contact centre operators to deploy Microsoft Teams calling natively, with CommsChoice omni-channel contact centre solutions that provide seamless integration with their client's Teams PBX.

"China represents a significant opportunity, with so many companies having their manufacturing base located there. With this expansion, CommsChoice has been able to remove many of the barriers to doing business in China. We also have a node in India on our roadmap and anticipate activating it within the next 6-12 months," said Mr McGrath.

Following the release of the company's market leading $AU15 unlimited Teams call plans, CommsChoice will be offering unlimited Teams call plans in 10 countries, including NZ, Malaysia, USA, UK, Mexico, Canada, Ireland, South Korea, and Singapore. The company expects to add China and India to this list in the near future.

CommsChoice achieves this through working with select Tier 1 partners in each region. The company provides direct in dial (DID) porting in 55 countries and now offers new DID's in 80 countries. This allows CommsChoice to deliver services to multi-national clients on a global scale.

Mr McGrath added, "The Teams product has revolutionised communication and collaboration for business, by bringing voice and video phone calls, video conferencing, file sharing, chat/messaging and other collaboration tools into a single unified communications solution.

By connecting our Teams network to these Asian nodes, CommsChoice has enabled multi-national contact centre operators in APAC to migrate to the Teams phone system using one of the CommsChoice Contact Centre for Teams solutions.

This means multi-national companies can have the same UC solution in every branch office, on the same platform and using a PBX that is fully integrated with their "follow the sun" contact centres.

CommsChoice has proven expertise in integrating Global Contact Centre solutions with Microsoft Teams, our solution is world class."

On the shortlist for further expansion of the CommsChoice https://www.commschoice.com/solutions/collaborate/global-pbx-international-phone-system - entry:2897:urlnetwork in APAC is Jakarta, Hong Kong and Mumbai. CommsChoice will also shortly announce a range of unlimited Call Plans and DID's in China and other APAC markets.

CommsChoice advises that the potential impact on revenues has not been quantified at this stage.

Authorised for release by the Board of CommsChoice Group Limited.

About CommsChoice

CommsChoice Group provides cloud communications for business. The company services corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and Microsoft Teams calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products.

For more information visit www.commschoice.com or follow the company on LinkedIn @CommsChoiceGroup or email us on [email protected]

