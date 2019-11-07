CommScope Turns to Impartner PRM and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Rapid Digital Transformation of Direct and Indirect Sales Management

"We may be a bit unique, in that we decided to do a full CRM transition into Microsoft Dynamics 365 at the same time that we built our partner portal with Impartner and it was critical both solutions integrated well," said Melanie Zevenbergen, VP of sales and channel enablement with CommScope, as she broke down the transformation in a new Impartner video case study released today . "From the start, we had to put a lot of trust in both Impartner and Microsoft, and we had to trust that they were going to work together extremely well with us, or we were never going to make the go-live date."

In rebuilding the company's portal, the objective was to move from a home-grown portal with custom code to an out-of-the-box solution which made it easy to scale and deliver an agile, customized, personalized experience to partners without a lot of work, energy and time. "Our partners play a critical role in bringing our solutions to life, and for many of our partners around the world, our partner portal is the face of CommScope and is key to our ability to facilitate process and build relationships," said Zevenbergen. "Impartner rose to the top in the vetting process as both one of the most highly recommended solutions but also the one, in competitive analysis, that best met the current and future needs of CommScope." Following are the key benefits since launching the new portal:

Dramatic increase in portal usage

Much improved user experience

Dynamic dashboards with just-in-time information and relevant information for partners

Customized news feeds for partners based on user profile and organization

Social media amplification tools that make it easy for partners to share CommScope messaging

The development process, said Zevenbergen, was also positive. "We worked together right from the start to make sure that our CRM implementation was hand in hand with our Impartner build. We connected with the Impartner team from day one. You would join conference calls and it felt like a big family. We laughed a lot, but we also worked really hard. You don't see that very often in the space. Those are the kinds of people you want to get in the trenches with when you're doing a project like this. And I was amazed that we were able to do what we did. I know that Impartner is here for us today, and I know that Impartner will be there for us tomorrow."

To learn more about CommScope's digital transformation, watch the video case study here. If you're ready for a demo of Impartner PRM and to learn more about our seamless integration with Dynamics 365, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

