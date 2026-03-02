Commtrak Expands Resources for Travel Advisors Through ASTA Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commtrak, a commission recovery firm serving North American travel agencies for nearly 40 years, today announced a partnership with the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring travel advisors are fully compensated for the work they perform.

Hotel commissions represent earned income for travel advisors. Yet unpaid or unresolved commissions continue to impact agencies of all sizes. Reporting discrepancies, documentation gaps, and missed reconciliation timelines can leave qualified bookings unpaid long after travel is complete — creating what many in the industry refer to as "commission leakage."

"Commissions earned are commissions owed, period," said Zane Kerby, President & CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors. "Advisors who are owed commissions should not be ignored or forced to chase payment for work they have already completed."

Through this partnership, ASTA members gain access to an additional resource dedicated specifically to recovering aged and unpaid hotel commissions. Commtrak specializes in pursuing commissions beginning 180 days after checkout and on records up to four years old — revenue many agencies have already written off.

Beyond recovery services, the collaboration includes discussions around developing practical industry tools and shared resources. These initiatives aim to help agencies better understand hotel commission payment patterns, highlight suppliers with strong payment track records, and identify areas where discrepancies are more common. The organizations are also exploring ways to make the reconciliation process as efficient and minimally disruptive as possible for hotel partners, supporting resolution through documentation, clarity, and streamlined communication.

"By working alongside ASTA, we hope to help agencies recover earned revenue while also making the reconciliation process smoother and more collaborative for hotel partners," said Marci Broumas, Director of Operations at Commtrak. "Better communication and better tools can lead to better outcomes for everyone."

Today, Commtrak works with 12 of Travel Weekly's Top 40 Power List agencies and 21 of the Top 70, reflecting growing industry recognition that protecting earned revenue is as critical as generating new bookings.

Commtrak is proud to collaborate with ASTA in advancing practical solutions that strengthen advisor profitability and promote greater accountability across the hotel commission ecosystem.

About Commtrak

Commtrak is a Philadelphia-based commission recovery firm serving North American travel agencies. Since 1987, Commtrak has specialized exclusively in recovering unpaid hotel commissions from aged bookings through a structured, contingency-based process.

About ASTA

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry, and the traveling public.

