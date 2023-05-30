Communica Named Global Agency of Record for Marketing and Communications by Teijin Automotive Technologies

News provided by

Communica

30 May, 2023, 12:05 ET

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communica, Inc. today announced that it has been named the global agency of record across multiple marketing communications disciplines by Teijin Automotive Technologies, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered products for dynamic market segments, including automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicles. The multi-year agreement marks a significant milestone in Communica's history and will help to further strengthen the agency's presence in the automotive industry.

Teijin Automotive Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced automotive components, systems and software. The company has a long history of delivering innovation and advanced technology to the automotive industry and is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading automakers.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Teijin as their agency of record," said David Kanarowski, senior vice president of Communica. "This is a great honor for our agency and we are excited to help Teijin Automotive tell their story of advanced composite components for mobility platforms, including EV."

As part of the agreement, Communica will be responsible for providing a full range of marketing and communications services, including strategy, creative development, media planning and buying and digital marketing. The agency will also provide strategic counsel and support to help the company reach its business objectives.

"We are very pleased to be working with Communica," said Kim Zitny, director of corporate communications for Teijin Automotive Technologies. "They have a proven track record of delivering excellent results for their clients and we are confident that they will help us to continue to grow our business."

About Teijin Automotive Technologies
Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For more information visit Teijinautomotive.com.

About Communica, Inc.
Communica is an integrated advertising, marketing and public relations firm headquartered in Toledo's Warehouse District with regional offices in Charlotte, Columbus and Detroit. We partnered with our first client in 1988 and they are still our client today, growing as we grow.

For more than 30 years, Communica has developed award-winning, high-impact campaigns for regional, national and international organizations by engaging with their core audiences and growing awareness, building preference and increasing revenue for their brands.

At Communica, we empower our multidisciplinary team of 45 to continually learn and adapt as marketing, communications and business landscapes evolve, embracing the channels, platforms and technology that most effectively position our clients' brands to their customers- new and old- across every touchpoint and every opportunity, every time. Learn more at thinkcommunica.com.

Contact:
Jessica Hover
Communica, Inc.
[email protected]
419-367-9558

SOURCE Communica

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.