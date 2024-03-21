Communicare Michigan Issued Three-Year CARF Accreditation

UTICA, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communicare Michigan, LLC (CMI) has been issued the recertification of the Three-Year CARF Accreditation – the highest level of accreditation given to any rehabilitation facility. CARF, an acronym for Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, enhancing the lives of persons served worldwide.

By pursuing and achieving a 3-year accreditation, Communicare Michigan, LLC has demonstrated that it meets international standards for quality and is committed to pursuing excellence.

CARF accreditation has been the recognized benchmark of quality health and human services for more than 50 years. CARF-accredited organizations comply with all legal and regulatory requirements, as well as health and safety, workforce development and maintaining the highest ethical standards for clients.

The accreditation applies to every service and program that CMI provides, including, but not limited to:

Outpatient Medical Rehabilitation

Residential Program

Day Program

Cognitive, Vocational, Physical and Occupational Therapies

Brian J. Boon, Ph.D., President/CEO of CARF (2024, March 15) wrote "CARF encourages your organization to continue to fully and productively using the CARF standards as part of its ongoing commitment to accreditation. CARF commends your organization's commitment and consistent efforts to improve the quality of its program(s)/service(s) and looks forward to working with your organization in its ongoing pursuit of excellence."

For over 25 years, Communicare Michigan has been providing rehabilitation services for the traumatic brain injury population. Communicare is dedicated to providing exceptional services to individuals in a unique and the least restrictive community environment. The CARF Accreditation confirms and verifies how Communicare Michigan, LLC demonstrates substantial conformance to international standards.

Communicare Michigan offers their programs and services in Utica, Troy and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

