Communicare Michigan Opens new Location in Grand Rapids, MI

News provided by

Communicare Michigan, LLC

21 Feb, 2024, 09:35 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the opening of our unique vocational rehab program called The Care Boutique. This rehabilitation day program focuses on client-centered vocational counseling, modeling real life work situations. Communicare provides neurocognitive and neurobehavioral services to individuals with post trauma, mental impairments and acquired brain injuries through a functional, community integrated and multidisciplinary approach.

Our clients have an array of paid work experience and skill options: Creating products to be sold in the store, daily facility operations, vocational education, social media, and maintaining the storefront. The Care Boutique offers a fabulous shopping experience with something for everyone. Our selection includes both products created by our clients as well as a wide variety of distinctive gifts, clothing, and home décor. 

Communicare Michigan, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, having locations in both Troy and Utica Michigan, is excited to welcome a West Michigan location. The ability to serve our clients on the east and west side of the state is critical to our dedication to providing individuals with mental and neurological impairments their maximum level of functioning in a unique community environment.

Communicare Michigan offers a variety of programs and services in Grand Rapids, Troy and Utica, including: Day Program, Semi-Independent Living and Outpatient Therapies.

The Care Boutique is located at 3630 Plainfield Ave, NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. For more information, please visit communicaremichigan.com or [email protected] 

SOURCE Communicare Michigan, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.