Communicating for America Study Finds Americans Acutely Concerned About Their Health Insurance

Additional consumer worries were reflected in four important findings:

69 percent believe the U.S. is going in the wrong direction when it comes to accessibility of health insurance,

79 percent are fearful about the future accessibility of health insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions; and

39 percent said they have avoided seeking medical care in the past 12 months because of cost.

51 percent said the process of buying health insurance has become more difficult in the past year.

According to CA's CEO Jeff Smedsrud, "The survey results reveal a deeply rooted discomfort among Americans about the future of their health insurance. This should cause great concern among policy-makers and insurers because health insurance and access to health plan choices and has come to be seen as a fundamental right in America."

Smedsrud said the political fight over health insurance in Washington, D.C., is reflected in survey results.

"Americans are clearly divided about repealing Obamacare, with 41 percent in favor and 44 percent against," he said. "Further, while 48 percent would like to see a single-payer health plan in the U.S., 36 percent would not."

Some of the verbatim comments from respondents reveal the passion behind the health insurance issue:

"Health insurance should not be tied to employment, I would rather pay more and know it would go with me if I change jobs."



"Even though I don't struggle with it due to the benefits I get at work, I witness the obstacles my elderly mother encounters as a retired individual. It seems more frustrating than ever before."



"The president is against making sure every American is insured. Healthcare is a need and a right not just a want."



"ACA is awful, most anything would be better; haven't yet seen the major sweeping changes that we need."



"My biggest concern is for people who do not get health insurance through their employer."



"Politicians are making it harder and more expensive to get insurance; we should have universal healthcare."



"Cost are spiraling out of control. The government needs to regulate the pharmaceutical companies."



"If I were to lose the job I have, I fear I would not be able to obtain adequate insurance."



"Health care has become a political pawn. It should be affordable and available to everyone, not just some."



"Health care costs are ridiculous; I work in health care and hate how some people are denied access and benefits based on reduced insurances."

Smedsrud also pointed out two additional public policy results from the survey:

When asked if the federal government is taking sufficient action regarding the national opioid epidemic, 57 percent said "no," and only 20 percent said "yes."

Regarding the Affordable Care Act, nearly 56 percent of respondents said Americans who pay for their own health insurance are worse off compared to those who get their insurance through their employer. Fewer than 9 percent said they are better off.

Survey respondents were 51 percent male, were adults with 59 percent between the ages of 35 to 54, with 59 percent making between $50,000 and $110,000 per year. The survey was conducted in March, 2018, via email.

