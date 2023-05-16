Communication Compliance Leader Shield Announces Rapid Growth in North America; Appoints New Regional GM

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield, solving communications compliance for financial institutions, announced today that it has achieved accelerated growth in North America, capitalizing on the growing demand for employee communication data management, supervision and AI power surveillance, and the urgent need to update legacy technology in this domain. Since establishing its New York office in February 2022, the company has tripled its customer base while doubling its annual recurring revenue and increasing its employees by 400%.

Experiencing high growth across top tier US markets, the company announced the appointment of Brian Panicko to the position of General Manager of North America. In his new role, Brian will be responsible for driving the company's sales and go-to-market efforts in the region, overseeing the North American team, and managing the region's overall growth strategy.

Shield's end-to-end solution offers a centralized platform purpose-built for regulated industries, including financial services, to evaluate risk across every communication channel, like email, chat, social, text, and voice. With recent fines from the Securities and Exchange Commission surrounding personal messaging totaling more than $2 billion, regulations have spread to include major hedge funds and communication channels. Monitoring over 75 different communication platforms, Shield uses behavioral analysis, a multi-layered AI approach to detect context, semantics, sentiment, intent and relevancy to effectively cut through the noise and uncover hidden risk.

With his extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership skills, Panicko is well-positioned to continue Shield's expansion efforts and capitalize on the thriving market opportunities within end-to-end financial communication compliance.

"Given Shield's recent high growth, we are very excited to promote Brian to GM for North America," said Shield Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Eran Noam. "Brian has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the challenges and dynamics within our industry. We have full confidence in his ability to continue building our business in North America, and achieve outstanding results."

Panicko has a proven track record of success in the industry, previously serving as Shield's VP of Global Corporate Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. His vision and expertise have been instrumental in Shield's growth. Panicko's profound understanding of the communication compliance landscape, and his ability to navigate complex market dynamics will be vital in further establishing Shield as the industry leader.

"I am looking forward to this new role at the company, building on our remarkable growth in North America thus far," said Panicko. "Shield is leading the way in delivering innovative communication compliance solutions, and I am eager to lead our exceptional team as we continue to address the evolving needs of our clients. I am committed to driving our success in the region to ensure that Shield remains at the forefront of the industry."

Shield will participate in XLoD Global on Tuesday, May 16 in New York City to showcase its risk intelligence platform that leverages multi-layered AI technology to provide compliance teams with the insights they need to read between the lines. After the event, Shield will host Compliance After Dark, a networking reception for industry leaders to connect and learn about the latest advancements in communication compliance technology.

Shield enables compliance teams in financial services and other highly regulated industries to read between the lines to see what their employee communications are really saying. Many of these organizations struggle with compliance because they are unable to gain visibility into the mass of scattered data across all of their communication channels to mitigate against market abuse, internal bad actors and increasing regulatory risk. By applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities, Shield is enabling enterprises and financial institutions to more effectively manage and mitigate communications compliance risks. Shield has helped customers from UBS to FIS to reduce false positive alerts by 97%, conduct faster investigations, and reduce compliance costs. Learn more at shieldfc.com .

