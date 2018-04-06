Communication Equipment Stocks' Research Reports Released on Ericsson, Viavi Solutions, Ceragon Networks, and CommScope

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Stockholm, Sweden headquartered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's stock finished Thursday's session 1.14% higher at $6.23 with a total trading volume of 2.66 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.12%. Moreover, shares of Ericsson, which provides telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.74. Get the full research report on ERIC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ERIC

Viavi Solutions

Shares in Milpitas, California headquartered Viavi Solutions Inc. rose 1.04%, ending yesterday's session at $9.76 with a total trading volume of 1.12 million shares. The stock has gained 8.69% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.63% and 0.31%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Viavi Solutions, which provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide, have an RSI of 47.78. Gain free access to the research report on VIAV at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VIAV

Ceragon Networks

On Thursday, Tel Aviv, Israel headquartered Ceragon Networks Ltd's stock saw a drop of 1.87%, to close the day at $2.63. A total volume of 179,763 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 30.20% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.54% and 17.04%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Ceragon Networks, which provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide, have an RSI of 50.08. Register for your free report coverage on CRNT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CRNT

CommScope Holding

Shares in Hickory, North Carolina headquartered CommScope Holding Co. Inc. ended the day 0.45% higher at $39.79. A total volume of 537,224 shares was traded. The stock has 4.30% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.49% and 10.11%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of CommScope, which provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide, have an RSI of 52.15. Get the free research report on COMM at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=COMM

