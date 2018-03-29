Communication Equipment Stocks' Research Reports Released on Harmonic, Impinj, ARRIS, and QUALCOMM

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Harmonic

San Jose, California headquartered Harmonic Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.30% higher at $3.90 with a total trading volume of 323,600 shares. The stock has gained 31.09% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.69% and 2.07%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Harmonic, which designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.84. Get the full research report on HLIT for free by clicking below at:

Impinj

Shares in Seattle, Washington headquartered Impinj Inc. fell flat, ending yesterday's session at $12.89 with a total trading volume of 324,089 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 17.23%. Moreover, shares of Impinj, which operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications, have an RSI of 36.13. Gain free access to the research report on PI at:

ARRIS International

On Wednesday, Suwanee, Georgia headquartered ARRIS International PLC's stock saw a drop of 1.65%, to close the day at $26.27. A total volume of 2.19 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.55 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.66% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.73%. Additionally, shares of ARRIS, which together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 47.25.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Barclays resumed its 'Equal Weight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $31 per share. Register for your free report coverage on ARRS at:

QUALCOMM

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered QUALCOMM Inc. ended the day 0.26% lower at $54.70. A total volume of 12.93 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 14.14%. Furthermore, shares of QUALCOMM, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide, have an RSI of 32.50.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley resumed its 'Underweight' rating on the Company's stock. Get the free research report on QCOM at:

