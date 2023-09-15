Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market to grow by USD 10.19 billion between 2021 - 2026 | Growth Driven by streamlined application management - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.19 billion. Streamlined application management is driving market growth. The use of CPaaS is increasing, as this approach brings flexibility and efficiency, which are essential for driving business growth. Enterprises do not have to set up and maintain servers and upgrades, as they are handled by cloud-based service vendors. The CPaaS model helps manage all the applications from a central place by eliminating the concern of IT governance and enabling instant access to internal infrastructure. It simplifies the tasks of application developers by eliminating the need for time-consuming configuration tasks by offering a user-friendly plug-and-play interface. Such conveniences will drive the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market

Market Challenge - Security concerns related to the public cloud are challenging market growth. In a public cloud, applications from multiple customers are typically run on the same OS. Applications may be isolated from each other using containers or language-specific sandbox mechanisms. As a result, customers face vulnerabilities such as lax default application configurations and holes in the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) impose certain restrictions on where the data can be stored. Data security is extremely critical for the financial services and healthcare industries. Thus, security issues related to the public cloud and storage can lower the acceptance of the CPaaS model, which, in turn, will hamper the growth of the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The solutions segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for network systems that can enable smooth communications across multiple end-user industries. Moreover, low-cost cloud-based solutions are being adopted by healthcare providers. These factors of the solutions segment will drive the communication platform-as-a-service market growth during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the communication platform-as-a-service (cPaaS) market in North America.

Key Companies in the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market:

8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Communication Wazo Inc., Infobip Ltd., IntelePeer, Iotum Inc., M800 Ltd., MessageBird BV, Mitel Networks Corp., Plivo Inc., Sinch AB, Telestax Inc., Twilio Inc., vCloudx Pte. Ltd., Vidyo Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Voximplant Inc., Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 64% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Communication Wazo Inc., Infobip Ltd., IntelePeer, Iotum Inc., M800 Ltd., MessageBird BV, Mitel Networks Corp., Plivo Inc., Sinch AB, Telestax Inc., Twilio Inc., vCloudx Pte. Ltd., Vidyo Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Voximplant Inc., and Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio