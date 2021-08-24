Communication Service for the Deaf Welcomes Two New Board Members

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is proud to announce the appointment of two new board members, Dr. Mei Kennedy and Melissa "echo" Greenlee. Dr. Kennedy and Ms. Greenlee, who have more than 40 years of experience advancing the successes of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing (D/HH) community combined, join nine other board members who guide CSD's overall strategies, promote innovative thinking about the future of CSD, and strategize ways to unleash transformational impact in the D/HH community.

Melissa “echo” Greenlee, left, and Dr. Mei Kennedy become CSD's newest board members.

Dr. Mei Kennedy is an expert in instructional design, online learning, telecommunications, and entrepreneurship. Over the past two years, she has consulted CSD Learns on the development of instructional content for several projects, one of which introduces Deaf children to Deaf role models in STEM fields. Dr. Kennedy, whose doctoral degree is in Instructional Design for Online Learning, used two grants to research technology-based instructional approaches and learning environments to support Deaf students' reading comprehension. She also fosters the enhancement of communication accessibility through years of providing strategic consulting and designing remote, real-time transcription services.

"As we usher into the digital era where technological advancement cultivates our community, I am honored to be part of the transformative movement CSD is leading to meet the needs of the Deaf community through innovative solutions," said Dr. Kennedy. "I am excited to be part of a progressive thinking team!"

Melissa "echo" Greenlee is the founder and CEO of deaffriendly.com - a consumer review platform for Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing individuals to rate, review and find Deaf-friendly businesses nationwide. She also launched Deaf-Friendly Consulting, which provides training and education to U.S. businesses, ranging from small startups to Fortune 500s, that strive to become more inclusive to the D/HH community. Through her work, Greenlee is revolutionizing how businesses interact with the estimated 48 million D/HH consumers living in the United States.

"At CSD, I'm looking forward to shattering ceilings and making the world more inclusive and Deaf-friendly for our community!" said Greenlee. "I love working with people who believe accessibility for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people is important. Together, we can erase misconceptions, increase knowledge, and spread compassion through the world."

"For two decades, Ms. Greenlee has been a tireless advocate working to advance the way individuals and businesses interact with and support the D/HH community. Dr. Kennedy has been a longtime supporter and collaborator of CSD programs, contributing to our shared goals of an equitable future for our community," said CSD CEO Chris Soukup. "Both experts in their fields, Mei and echo bring a tremendous breadth of knowledge and experiences to CSD. We very much look forward to their contributions to our organization's long-range and strategic planning work!"

Dr. Kennedy and Ms. Greenlee are disability and equity advocates in all facets of their lives. They serve on the board of Telecommunications for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Inc and the board of Disability Rights Advocates, respectively.

About Communication Service for the Deaf

Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the Deaf community. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the Deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. CSD's Social Venture Fund is one of the first angel funds and incubators in the world supporting Deaf entrepreneurs and Deaf-owned and operated businesses. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

