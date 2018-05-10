Communication Strategy Group Introduces Brandtelling® Marketing Checkups to Help Busy B2B Marketers Assess Current Strategies and Tactics

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like seeing your doctor for an annual wellness exam to make sure your blood pressure, heart rate and weight are on track and that you are maintaining a healthy lifestyle, B2B marketers know they need to assess the state of their marketing strategies and tactics to make sure they are aligned with their business and sales goals. To help busy B2B marketers assess the state of their most important marketing strategies and activities, Communication Strategy Group, a brand storytelling agency, has introduced a series of complimentary Brandtelling® Marketing Checkups to provide guidance and direction in four key areas: Brandtelling & Visuals (brand story and visual identity); Public Relations (announcements and messages); Content Marketing (thought leadership) and Media & Presentations (display graphics and presentation skills). Qualified B2B marketers can register for a limited time to receive one of these complimentary assessments at http://bit.ly/csg-checkup.

"Each of our Brandtelling Marketing Checkups is designed to provide immediate direction for making small but impactful changes to current marketing strategies and tactics. These four areas align with the services we provide clients every day, enabling us to apply our knowledge and experience to make recommendations that companies can then implement," says Arthur Germain, Principal & Chief Brandteller for Communication Strategy Group.

What's Inside the Brandtelling Marketing Checkups

Communication Strategy Group has introduced four checkups, each focused on a specific marketing area. Each checkup consists of a call and screen share session between customers and agency management to walk through a checklist of items. At the end of the call, the agency sends a recap making strategic recommendations for next steps. The four areas are:

Brandtelling & Visuals – Assessing a customer's current brand story profile, typical messages and visual identity, including logo, colors and typefaces. Public Relations – Taking the "news pulse" of a customer's strategic news, story ideas, announcements, partnerships, awards and other relevant customer-facing stories. Content Marketing – Auditing a customer's educational and informational thought leadership library of content for nurturing marketing leads. Media & Presentations – Evaluating the strength of existing presentations, displays and presenter or media spokesperson capabilities.

"Each of our Brandtelling Marketing Checkups also shows how we think and work as an agency, making them a useful, no obligation opportunity for prospective customers to see whether our agency might be a fit for their businesses as well," says Germain.

Qualified B2B marketers are encouraged to register to receive one of these complimentary assessments, available for a limited time at http://bit.ly/csg-checkup.

