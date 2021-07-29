Communication Technology Services and Druid Software partner for 5G and 4G private wireless networks for the enterprise

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services, LLC, (CTS), a leading telecommunications infrastructure solution and managed services provider, announces a strategic partnership with Druid Software, an enterprise mobile core cellular network software company. CTS will incorporate Druid's Raemis™ application into its managed service platform to deliver innovative private wireless network solutions for enterprises using the Citizens Band Radio Services (CBRS) band. The CTS solution gives enterprises unparalleled performance and control of their wireless networks.

CTS is building on Druid's Raemis™ open architecture software platform, which enables enterprises to maximize the use of network resources and service flexibility. Raemis is a 5G and 4G core technology that was made specifically for enterprise users who require high performance for high priority business applications and mission-critical communications. Raemis's network slicing capabilities allow for separation of user groups, traffic balancing and quality of service levels on the radio access network using separate Packet Data Networks.

CTS will optimize Raemis alongside its proprietary Total Traffic Manager™, which actively monitors and analyzes data traffic as it flows through the network enabling enhanced network policy administration. The combination of Total Traffic Manager and Raemis enables enterprises to have complete control of their networks by allocating network resources by user group, applications or protocol. That level of control ensures that IP security cameras, mission-critical voice services, autonomous guided vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors will always operate at peak performance.

Rob Cerbone, VP of Product Management at CTS, said, "We chose Druid because of the solution's ability to perform traffic separation, load balancing and Quality of Service for user groups on LTE as well as more advanced network slicing for 5G deployments. The addition of Druid's software with our Total Traffic Manager technology ensures we can provide a unique, high performing 5G and 4G mobile network solution to customers of all sizes at a competitive price point."

"We are excited to be making this announcement with CTS today. Their experience and ability to put together innovative business and mission critical solutions using 5G and 4G private networks, like the recent partnership with Tassta for mission critical push-to-talk services, will lead to important efficiency gains for enterprise customers," said Tadhg Kenny, SVP of Marketing at Druid Software.

About CTS

Communication Technology Services (CTS) is the industry leader in DAS, small cells, Wi-Fi, and private wireless networks, having successfully deployed over 9,000 wireless networks nationwide. Leveraging its three decades of experience, CTS designs, deploys, manages, and supports networks of virtually all types, across all major industry verticals. Utilizing its state-of-the-art network design center, network operations center and nationwide workforce of over 450 employees, CTS has evolved to become the premier provider of DAS, small cell and private LTE/5G networks to enterprise and public sector clients, delivering both turn-key implementations and end-to-end managed services.

For more information, visit https://www.cts1.com/

About DRUID

Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2001 Druid has evolved into one of the world's leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 20 years. Druids RAEMIS™ platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission critical use.

Druids mature RAEMIS™ platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission critical environments in the U.S, Asia and Europe. Druid technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, and public safety. For more information, visit https://www.druidsoftware.com .

