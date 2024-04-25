Communication Technology Services (CTS) Expands Presence with New Texas Office

New location supports CTS's wireless connectivity innovation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Carrollton, Texas. This expansion marks an important milestone for the company as it continues to innovate and grow in key markets. The new office expands CTS's nationwide footprint to 16 locations in major metropolitan areas that support operations across the United States to meet the growing demand for enterprise wireless networks.

The Dallas metroplex was selected for its vibrant business environment and technology ecosystem, making it an ideal location for CTS to expand its reach. The new office will serve as a hub for the region and will house a talented team of professionals dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional service to our customers. The location will complement an existing office in the Houston suburb of Spring, TX providing complete coverage throughout the region.

"We're excited to establish an additional office in Texas," said Shane Rubin, Executive Vice President – National Operations. "This new office will not only allow us to better serve our customers in the region, but also enable collaboration with local talent and partners to create new opportunities for growth"

