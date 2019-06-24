Communication Technology Services (CTS) partners with Sitetracker to scale DAS deployments

With the growing demand for higher connectivity and the race to 5G, antiquated tools such as spreadsheets are causing even more pain. As one of the top DAS installers in the US and facing substantial growth in 2019, CTS knew that spreadsheets and siloed data wouldn't allow them to scale fast enough to meet demand. Innovative leaders at CTS recognized the opportunity to improve their operational processes and need to establish a single source of truth. After considering other solutions, Sitetracker stood out, not only because it is the industry standard for successful deployments, but also because it is aligned with CTS's business processes and specializes in the completion of high-volume, repeatable projects across many locations.

"As the volume of our projects increases," said Tom McCloskey, COO at CTS, "it is essential to have accurate data and visibility so that we can scale efficiently while continually enhancing our customer's experience. We are looking forward to scaling with Sitetracker."

Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker CEO, is excited to partner with CTS. "CTS can now manage all of their projects in one place. They can operate much more efficiently, enabling them to accelerate business growth and meet the rapidly growing demands of the indoor and outdoor DAS markets."

CTS expects to see increased efficiency in project tracking thanks to accurate analytics, consolidated project information and cross-team collaboration in one system, and the ability to easily manage a growing number of projects at scale. The Sitetracker team is thrilled to be working with CTS to accelerate their growth and help them seize the opportunities of 5G.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, and British Telecom — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Communication Technology Services, LLC (CTS)

Communication Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is a premier provider of Wireless and Public Safety DAS solutions. We specialize in the design, build, monitoring and maintenance of wireless systems that solve indoor connectivity and coverage issues. CTS provides national coverage and is a Carrier approved and preferred partner. We are a proud member of the Safer Buildings Coalition, NFPA, APCO and the CBRS Alliance.

