Communication Test and Measurement Market by Test Solutions, Type of Test, Services, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The global communication test and measurement market is provided for each region from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The increasing need to ensure proper testing and measurement to deliver high-quality services for voice, video, and data contribute to the growth of the communication test and measurement market

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 5G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the communication test and measurement market size based on test solution, type of test, services, organization size, end-user, and region.

Among services, the managed service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The communication test and measurement market is segmented on the basis of different types of services provided by vendors in the market into product support services, professional services, and managed services. With the increasing adoption of communication test and measurement solutions among CSPs, the demand for supporting services is expected to gain traction among organizations. Product support services assist in the operation of products through training, technical support, text documents, and demos. The professional services facilitate the overall lifecycle management of the entire system.



Professional services provide support in design and specification, project management, and anytime integration of third-party software and hardware, encouraging faster innovation, development, commissioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting of complex network components, transmission systems, and network services. Managed services comprise third-party test equipment support and renting services. These services enable network equipment manufacturers and mobile operators to choose from a wide range of products offered by different vendors and offer support services for them. Managed services also provide renting of test equipment.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of a 5G network and the rise in R&D investments in APAC countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the communication test and measurement market. High investments in network infrastructure and the presence of major telecom players, such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to aggressively launch 5G services in China would drive the market growth in China.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Communication Test and Measurement Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Test Solutions

4.3 Market: by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by End User and Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Network Testing

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Automated Products and a Growing need for Communication Test and Measurement Equipment

5.2.1.3 Potential Changes in Requirements for New Equipment Due to Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Price Sensitivity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of 5G Technology and Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Bandwidth and Traffic Inspection

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Matching Up with Continually Changing Technologies

5.2.5 COVID-19: Impact of Lockdown

5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Adjacent/Related Markets Snapshot

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5.1 Introduction

5.6 Use Cases

5.7 Regulatory Compliance

5.7.1 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

5.7.2 Indian Telegraph Act

5.7.3 Content Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

5.7.4 3rd-Generation Partnership Project (3Gpp)

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 5G and Communication Test and Measurement

5.8.2 IoT

5.8.3 Natural Language Processing

5.8.4 Artificial Intelligence

5.9 Communication Test and Measurement Ecosystem

5.10 Value Chain Analysis



6 Communication Test and Measurement Market: COVID-19 Impact



7 Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis, by Test Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Test Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Wireless Test Solutions

7.2.1 Wireless Test Solutions: Market Drivers

7.3 Wireline Test Solutions

7.3.1 Wireline Test Solutions: Market Drivers



8 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Type of Test

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Type of Test: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Enterprise Test

8.2.1 Enterprise Test: Market Drivers

8.3 Field Network Test

8.3.1 Field Network Test: Market Drivers

8.4 Lab and Manufacturing Test

8.4.1 Lab and Manufacturing Test: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers

8.5 Network Assurance Test

8.5.1 Network Assurance Test: Market Drivers



9 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Services: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Product Support Services

9.2.1 Product Support Services: Market Drivers

9.3 Professional Services

9.3.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

9.4 Managed Services

9.4.1 Managed Services: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers



10 Communication Tet and Measurement Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



11 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 End User: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Telecommunication Service Provider

11.2.1 Telecommunication Service Provider: Market Drivers

11.3 Network Equipment Manufacturer (Nem)

11.3.1 Network Equipment Manufacturers: Market Drivers

11.4 Mobile Device Manufacturer

11.4.1 Mobile Device Manufacturer: Market Drivers



12 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Europe

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share, 2019

13.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.5.2 Business Expansions

13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

14.2.2 Star

14.2.3 Emerging Leader

14.2.4 Pervasive

14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.4.1 Progressive Companies

14.4.2 Responsive Companies

14.4.3 Starting Blocks

14.5 Company Profiles

14.5.1 Anritsu

14.5.2 Fortive

14.5.3 EXFO

14.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz

14.5.5 National Instruments

14.5.6 Viavi Solutions

14.5.7 Yokogawa

14.5.8 Spirent Communication

14.5.9 Keysight Technologies

14.5.10 Huawei

14.5.11 Veex

14.5.12 Empirix

14.5.13 Calnex Solutions

14.5.14 Octoscope

14.5.15 Centina Systems

14.5.16 Cisco

14.5.17 Sysmech

14.5.18 Luna Innovations

14.5.19 Netscout

14.5.20 Thinkrf

14.5.21 Teoco Corporation

14.5.22 Qualitest

14.5.23 Kyrio



15 Adjacent and Related Markets



16 Appendix

