Communication Test and Measurement Market by Test Solutions, Type of Test, Services, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Sep 10, 2020, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Test and Measurement Market by Test Solutions (Wireless, Wireline), Type of Test (Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab and Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), Services, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global communication test and measurement market is provided for each region from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5%.
The increasing need to ensure proper testing and measurement to deliver high-quality services for voice, video, and data contribute to the growth of the communication test and measurement market
The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 5G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the communication test and measurement market size based on test solution, type of test, services, organization size, end-user, and region.
Among services, the managed service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The communication test and measurement market is segmented on the basis of different types of services provided by vendors in the market into product support services, professional services, and managed services. With the increasing adoption of communication test and measurement solutions among CSPs, the demand for supporting services is expected to gain traction among organizations. Product support services assist in the operation of products through training, technical support, text documents, and demos. The professional services facilitate the overall lifecycle management of the entire system.
Professional services provide support in design and specification, project management, and anytime integration of third-party software and hardware, encouraging faster innovation, development, commissioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting of complex network components, transmission systems, and network services. Managed services comprise third-party test equipment support and renting services. These services enable network equipment manufacturers and mobile operators to choose from a wide range of products offered by different vendors and offer support services for them. Managed services also provide renting of test equipment.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of a 5G network and the rise in R&D investments in APAC countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the communication test and measurement market. High investments in network infrastructure and the presence of major telecom players, such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to aggressively launch 5G services in China would drive the market growth in China.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Communication Test and Measurement Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Test Solutions
4.3 Market: by Region
4.4 Market in North America, by End User and Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Network Testing
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Automated Products and a Growing need for Communication Test and Measurement Equipment
5.2.1.3 Potential Changes in Requirements for New Equipment Due to Technological Advancements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Price Sensitivity
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advent of 5G Technology and Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Bandwidth and Traffic Inspection
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Matching Up with Continually Changing Technologies
5.2.5 COVID-19: Impact of Lockdown
5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Adjacent/Related Markets Snapshot
5.5 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5.1 Introduction
5.6 Use Cases
5.7 Regulatory Compliance
5.7.1 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
5.7.2 Indian Telegraph Act
5.7.3 Content Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
5.7.4 3rd-Generation Partnership Project (3Gpp)
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 5G and Communication Test and Measurement
5.8.2 IoT
5.8.3 Natural Language Processing
5.8.4 Artificial Intelligence
5.9 Communication Test and Measurement Ecosystem
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
6 Communication Test and Measurement Market: COVID-19 Impact
7 Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis, by Test Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Test Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Wireless Test Solutions
7.2.1 Wireless Test Solutions: Market Drivers
7.3 Wireline Test Solutions
7.3.1 Wireline Test Solutions: Market Drivers
8 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Type of Test
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Type of Test: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Enterprise Test
8.2.1 Enterprise Test: Market Drivers
8.3 Field Network Test
8.3.1 Field Network Test: Market Drivers
8.4 Lab and Manufacturing Test
8.4.1 Lab and Manufacturing Test: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers
8.5 Network Assurance Test
8.5.1 Network Assurance Test: Market Drivers
9 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Service
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Services: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Product Support Services
9.2.1 Product Support Services: Market Drivers
9.3 Professional Services
9.3.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers
9.4 Managed Services
9.4.1 Managed Services: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers
10 Communication Tet and Measurement Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
11 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 End User: COVID-19 Impact
11.2 Telecommunication Service Provider
11.2.1 Telecommunication Service Provider: Market Drivers
11.3 Network Equipment Manufacturer (Nem)
11.3.1 Network Equipment Manufacturers: Market Drivers
11.4 Mobile Device Manufacturer
11.4.1 Mobile Device Manufacturer: Market Drivers
12 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Europe
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Market Share, 2019
13.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
13.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
13.5.2 Business Expansions
13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company
14.2.2 Star
14.2.3 Emerging Leader
14.2.4 Pervasive
14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.4.1 Progressive Companies
14.4.2 Responsive Companies
14.4.3 Starting Blocks
14.5 Company Profiles
14.5.1 Anritsu
14.5.2 Fortive
14.5.3 EXFO
14.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz
14.5.5 National Instruments
14.5.6 Viavi Solutions
14.5.7 Yokogawa
14.5.8 Spirent Communication
14.5.9 Keysight Technologies
14.5.10 Huawei
14.5.11 Veex
14.5.12 Empirix
14.5.13 Calnex Solutions
14.5.14 Octoscope
14.5.15 Centina Systems
14.5.16 Cisco
14.5.17 Sysmech
14.5.18 Luna Innovations
14.5.19 Netscout
14.5.20 Thinkrf
14.5.21 Teoco Corporation
14.5.22 Qualitest
14.5.23 Kyrio
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
16 Appendix
