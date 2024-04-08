Communication Test and Measurement Market worth $14.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends including the introduction of 5G, the expansion of the Internet of Things, the integration of AI, and security improvements will influence the future of the Communication Test and Measurement (CT&M) market. In order to satisfy the demands of virtualized, edge, and converged networks, CT&M solutions will develop. They will also ensure compliance, optimise user experience, and promote industry collaboration to meet changing communication needs.

The Communication Test and Measurement Market size is projected to grow from from USD 9.6 billion in 2024 to USD 14.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. With the increasing demand for higher data rates and bandwidth in both consumer and enterprise applications, there's a need for more sophisticated test and measurement equipment capable of accurately assessing the performance of communication networks and devices.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Offering (Hardware, Software, Services (Professional Services (Support Services, Consulting Services, Training Services), Managed Services)), Test Solution (Wireline Test Solution, Wireless Test Solution), Type of Test (Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab & Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), End User (Telecommunication Service Provider, Network Equipment Manufacturer, Mobile Device Manufacturer, Other End Users) and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Emerson (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), Hammer (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Luna Innovations (US), NetScout (US), Cisco (US), LitePoint (US), SysMech (England), VeEX (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), NetAlly (US), thinkRF (Canada), Kyrio (US), Fastech Telecommunications (India), Eagle Photonics (India), Verkotan (Finland)

Based on offering, the hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In the dynamic landscape of communication technology, the utilization of specialized hardware such as network analyzers, oscilloscopes, Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment, and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT) is indispensable for ensuring the robustness and efficiency of communication systems. Network Analyzers play a pivotal role in characterizing the electrical performance of high-frequency components, enabling the analysis of impedance, reflection properties, and the identification of signal integrity issues. Oscilloscopes, with their ability to capture and display waveforms over time, serve as vital tools for observing signal amplitude, frequency, and waveform shape, facilitating the debugging and troubleshooting of communication systems. RF test equipment is instrumental in validating the performance of RF components, antennas, and transceivers, crucial for optimizing wireless communication systems. Bit Error Rate Testers play a key role in evaluating the quality of data transmission, aiding in the assessment of communication protocols and the identification of issues related to signal degradation or distortion.

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the dynamic landscape of the Communication Test and Measurement Market, an array of specialized software plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless functionality and robust performance of communication networks. Test and measurement software serves as the cornerstone, conducting comprehensive assessments of network equipment, signal quality, and protocol adherence. Simulation software allows for the emulation of diverse communication scenarios, offering a controlled environment to assess system performance and identify potential issues prior to deployment. Network management and monitoring software ensures real-time oversight, promptly identifying and addressing anomalies, optimizing resource allocation, and bolstering security measures.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Communication Test and Measurement Market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the demand from the IT & telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. The rise in the number of smartphone users and internet subscribers, as well as the demand for high-speed data access, has been driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Test and measurement equipment is critical for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products.

Top Key Companies in Communication Test and Measurement Market:

The Communication Test and Measurement Market comprises major providers, such as Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Emerson (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), Hammer (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Luna Innovations (US), NetScout (US), Cisco (US), LitePoint (US), SysMech (England), VeEX (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), NetAlly (US), thinkRF (Canada), Kyrio (US), Fastech Telecommunications (India), Eagle Photonics (India), Verkotan (Finland). To increase their market share in the communication test and measurement industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In March 2024 , Keysight and ETS-Lindgren jointly developed an over-the-air (OTA) test solution. This solution is specifically for devices that support the narrowband non-terrestrial networks (NB-NTN) technology. This technology enables cellular communications to be deployed through satellite. The solution offers measurement and validation of the transmitter or receiver performance of NB-NTN supporting devices.

, Keysight and ETS-Lindgren jointly developed an over-the-air (OTA) test solution. This solution is specifically for devices that support the narrowband non-terrestrial networks (NB-NTN) technology. This technology enables cellular communications to be deployed through satellite. The solution offers measurement and validation of the transmitter or receiver performance of NB-NTN supporting devices. In March 2024 , RAPA and Anritsu jointly cooperate in multiple fields to support the development of technologies, such as configuring a test environment capable of validating the candidate frequency bands for B5G/6G, specifically the FR3 (7 GHz to 24 GHz) and the sub-THz band (100 GHz and above), as well as the technical cooperation from proof of concept (PoC) phase.

, RAPA and Anritsu jointly cooperate in multiple fields to support the development of technologies, such as configuring a test environment capable of validating the candidate frequency bands for B5G/6G, specifically the FR3 (7 GHz to 24 GHz) and the sub-THz band (100 GHz and above), as well as the technical cooperation from proof of concept (PoC) phase. In February 2024 , Keysight Technologies launched the E7515W UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Platform for Wi-Fi. It is a network emulation system that provides Wi-Fi 7 devices with signaling radio frequency (RF) and throughput testing, that includes 4x4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth.

, Keysight Technologies launched the E7515W UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Platform for Wi-Fi. It is a network emulation system that provides Wi-Fi 7 devices with signaling radio frequency (RF) and throughput testing, that includes 4x4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth. In February 2024 , Anritsu Corporation introduced its new NR Licensed 6GHz Band Measurement MX800010A-014 software for the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, which supports RF tests in the 6 GHz band (5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz) for 5G FR1[*2] devices.

, Anritsu Corporation introduced its new NR Licensed 6GHz Band Measurement MX800010A-014 software for the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, which supports RF tests in the 6 GHz band (5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz) for 5G FR1[*2] devices. In February 2024 , Anritsu and MediaTek collaborate to verify advanced three uplink transmission (3TX) Technology featured in MediaTek's M80 5G Modem by using Anritsu's MT8000A all-in-one Radio Communication Test Station, providing a flexible test platform for ultrafast, large-capacity 5G communications.

Communication Test and Measurement Market Advantages:

Reduces downtime and service interruptions by using extensive testing and measuring techniques to guarantee the quality and dependability of communication networks, devices, and services.

Helps to improve throughput, latency, reliability, and bottleneck identification and optimisation of network configurations, all of which contribute to the performance optimisation of communication systems and equipment.

Helps with communication network and device diagnostics and troubleshooting by locating problems, figuring out their underlying causes, and putting corrective measures in place to reduce downtime and service impact.

Ensures compatibility and easy connectivity across various network settings by ensuring interoperability across various communication technologies, protocols, and devices.

Enables businesses to fulfil legal requirements, certification criteria, and customer expectations by assisting in ensuring compliance with industry standards, regulatory requirements, and performance benchmarks.

Reduces operating costs and maximises return on investment (ROI) in communication infrastructure by enabling cost optimisation through effective resource utilisation, network optimisation, and performance tuning.

Increases client happiness, loyalty, and retention by guaranteeing high-quality, dependable, and consistent communication services. This enhances the whole customer experience.

Helps companies launch new products more quickly and effectively by enabling fast and accurate testing and validation. This speeds up the development and deployment of communication products and services.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global Communication Test and Measurement Market based on offering, test solution, type of test, end user, and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America .

, , , & , and . To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Communication Test and Measurement Market.

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Communication Test and Measurement Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Communication Test and Measurement Market.

To analyze the industry trends, patents, and innovations related to the Communication Test and Measurement Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Communication Test and Measurement Market.

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

