Communications & Power Industries Appoints Andrew Ivers Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is pleased to announce that Andrew C. Ivers will join the company as its new chief operating officer, effective November 4, 2019. Mr. Ivers will report directly to Bob Fickett, president and chief executive officer of CPI, and will be responsible for implementing the company's growth strategies and helping lead operational excellence initiatives.

Mr. Ivers is an experienced manager and engineer in the electronic components and subsystems industry, and a seasoned veteran of defense and communications companies. Prior to joining CPI, Mr. Ivers served as an executive for 18 years at L3 Technologies, most recently as corporate senior vice president and the president of its Communications Systems business segment. Under his leadership, this business segment reported significant growth in both revenue and operating income. Mr. Ivers also held previous management roles at Harris Corporation and Raytheon Co. He has an MBA from the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business and a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and mathematics from the University of California, Irvine.

"I have known Andy for many years. He has an excellent reputation in the industry for strategic and operational leadership and for shepherding growth within both large and small organizations while maintaining the critical focus on the customer. I look forward to the talent and enthusiasm that he will contribute to the CPI team," said Mr. Fickett.

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. CPI serves customers in the communications, defense, medical, industrial and scientific markets. CPI consists of Communications & Power Industries LLC, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and Communications & Power Industries Canada Inc., located in Ontario, Canada. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

