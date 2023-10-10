COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES TO SUPPORT PERATON IN PROVIDING GATEWAY ANTENNAS FOR NASA LEGS PROGRAM

News provided by

CPI INTERNATIONAL, INC.; Communications & Power Industries LLC

10 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET

Ground-station antenna systems will provide primary communications support for manned and unmanned lunar missions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antenna Technologies division of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has received a subcontract valued at more than $30 million to provide earth station antennas for the NASA Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program's Lunar Exploration Ground Sites (LEGS) project. The subcontract was awarded to CPI by Peraton, a national security company, as part of its multiyear Space Exploration Network Services and Evolution (SENSE) contract from NASA for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) services for near-Earth missions.

CPI will provide three 20-meter diameter gateway antenna systems, operating in X-band and Ka-band for the three LEGS sites, equally spaced around the planet to enable near-continuous direct-to-Earth communications and navigation services. The LEGS antennas will ease coverage demands on SCaN's Deep Space Network, or DSN. These communications services are critical to NASA's Artemis exploration program and other lunar and cis-lunar missions, as they keep Artemis astronauts on the Moon connected with their support teams on Earth. The LEGS antennas will provide vital dedicated communications. The antenna systems will be designed and manufactured at CPI's antenna facilities in the United States and Europe.

"As NASA looks to evolve its networks to support missions up to two million kilometers from Earth that enable new science and exploration, CPI is proud to be a member of the team that provides efficient, effective and innovative space communications and navigation solutions for these high-priority missions. CPI companies have been part of lunar and space exploration since the beginning, supporting programs such as the first moon landing and the Deep Space Network, and we look forward to supporting the next generation of lunar missions," said Andrew Ivers, president and chief executive officer of CPI.

"We are proud to work with CPI, a proven leader in space communications and navigation solutions, to expand NASA's mission capabilities and strengthen the United States' space posture," said Roger Mason, PhD, president, Peraton's Space & Intelligence sector.

This is one of CPI's several recent wins to support lunar and cis-lunar programs. In 2021, the company announced it was selected to provide specialized K-band traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs) for NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program. The amplifiers will aid communications, data, and telemetry functions for the program's gateway outpost in lunar orbit. More recently, KSAT (Kongsberg Satellite Services) announced in July 2023 that it had selected the company's German subsidiary, CPI Vertex Antennentechnik, to provide 20-meter X-band and Ka-band antennas for TT&C and other services to support KSAT's purpose-built lunar ground network. The antennas are compliant with the requirements of planned lunar relay satellite constellations and NASA's LEGS program.

About Communications & Power Industries
Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

SOURCE CPI INTERNATIONAL, INC.; Communications & Power Industries LLC

Also from this source

COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES RECEIVES A MULTI-YEAR ORDER FROM SiriusXM FOR REPEATER HARDWARE

COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES RECEIVES A MULTI-YEAR ORDER FROM SiriusXM FOR REPEATER HARDWARE

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has been awarded a multi-year order from SiriusXM (Nasdaq: SIRI) to develop and provide high-power...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.