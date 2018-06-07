Communications industry spend on Media Intelligence Information & Software Hits USD3.5 Billion - Burton-Taylor Report

Growth is being driven by increased spend on tracking and analyzing social media, with companies such as Salesforce, Sprinklr, Hootsuite and UK-based Brandwatch all expanding fast.

Communications professionals are also spending more on information tools and services to help them analyze the impact that their work is having.

Chicago -based provider Cision is by far the largest supplier of information services to PR and communications professionals; following a string of acquisitions, it now accounts for around one-fifth of the global market.

"While the biggest Media Intelligence firms are getting bigger, there is still very lively competition," says report contributor Chris Porter, Director at Porter Walford Consulting and a consultant to Burton-Taylor. "Several of the most established providers, including Cision, Kantar Media and Asia-Pacific market leader Isentia, have been going through a lot of internal transition."

"Meanwhile second-largest provider Meltwater has been very busy buying up smaller companies. And newer names such as TrendKite, Mynewsdesk, News Group International, UNICEPTA or AirPR have been pressing ahead with their own alternative solutions."

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are regarded as industry standard globally. Burton-Taylor clients command an estimated 80% share of global revenue in the Market Data space and include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms serving the industry and more than 30 of the most active private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

