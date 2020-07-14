Communications Korea, South Korea, and Minerba, Argentina, Join PR World Alliance as Newest Members

NEW YORK, SEOUL, Korea and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Korea, headquartered in Seoul and Minerba, based in Buenos Aires, have joined the PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), a premier international network of independent communication consultancies.

The Argentine Minerba Corporate Communication (www.minerbacc.com) is based in Buenos Aires and operates locally in Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. With a solid knowledge of the Latin American market and the reliability of a multidisciplinary and experienced team, the agency provides corporate communication solutions in crisis management, positioning, internal and external communication, corporate social responsibility, digital strategy and PR. Minerba's span of work embraces leaders, national and international companies and organizations from varied industries such as media, health & hygiene, financial (traditional & fintech), cultural & educational, technology, pharmaceutical, OTC, hospitality as well as non-governmental organizations.

"PRWA will allow us to widen our market to provide services to and from Latin America," said Patricia Santa Marina, founder & CEO, Minerba, "while exercising a constant exchange of best practices, new methodologies and services in a professional and transparent manner."

Communications Korea (www.commkorea.com) was founded in 1987 by Mr. Kyong-Hae Kim, CEO and president, as the first PR agency in the country. Kim was a former correspondent of the Reuters news agency for Seoul and the editor at the Korea Herald, one of the leading English language newspapers in Korea. The agency covers corporate & marketing PR, crisis management, public affairs, integrated marketing communications, media relations, digital PR, influencer marketing and destination marketing.

"Our firm is honored and extremely delighted to be joining PRWA as the partner firm representing South Korea and the first ever in Asia. I strongly believe that we will be able to grow more strategically as a group than as individual companies on our own," said Kim. "Communications Korea will benefit from being able to offer global services to our own clients and in turn provide local services to companies seeking market entry or support into Korea."

Kim was invited as the special speaker on crisis management at World Communications Forum 2015, in Davos, Switzerland.

"These latest new member additions to the PR World Alliance help to make our organization more global and inclusive and improve our ability to provide services to current and prospective clients," said Marianne van Barneveld, president, PR World Alliance and founder, Marcommit, The Netherlands.

"Though our annual meeting scheduled for May in Israel was cancelled due to COVID-19, our alliance has accelerated its new member, content sharing and business development activities," said Henry Feintuch, CFO, PR World Alliance and president, Feintuch Communications, New York. "Our further expansion into Latin America and movement into Asia are exciting developments for this global PR network with roots extending back to its formation in Belgium in 1988."

Agencies interested in learning more about the PR World Alliance and applying for membership should visit www.PRWorldAlliance.com and fill out the "Contact Us" form.

About PRWA

PR World Alliance is an international network of premier independent communication consultancies. Partners are carefully selected and are established, respected and accomplished firms with a solid reputation for producing superior results for clients. The network encompasses public relations companies and offices in Europe, North America and South America and Asia, and through its membership in thenetworkone, has access to 1,200 agencies in 109 countries.

PR World Alliance provides clients with an extensive depth of knowledge in individual countries as well as a solid understanding of the dynamic multi-national marketplace. The network offers strategic communication, public relations and public affairs counsel, new product launch and promotion, investor relations, social media programs and more. For more information, visit www.PRWorldAlliance.com.

