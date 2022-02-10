Communications Platform Nynja Announces Trading Competition for Its Nynja Token (NYN) on the Bitmart Exchange

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nynja, the first integrated SaaS collaboration platform designed to enable work-life balance for teams, remote workers, contractors, and consultants, announced today that their cryptocurrency, Nynja Token (NYN), minted in 2019, is now trading on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart ( www.bitmart.com ). The utility token, which has been averaging volume of over 40 million NYN per day, is paired with ETH and USDT for its valuation model. NYN was minted by Nynja for its future marketplace and rewards programs to enable users to connect, collaborate and get paid, both inside and out of the Nynja community.

In addition, Bitmart will be announcing a trading competition with giveaways of one million Nynja tokens (NYN) to begin on February 17th, 2022. "This is an exciting time for Nynja, with its utility token starting to raise eyebrows in the Crypto world. We are thrilled to be working with a leading trading platform like Bitmart, which just highlights the value of our token. NYN is a true example of how utility tokens can be used for global payments, interacting with smart contracts, and protecting the intellectual property (IP) of freelancers and companies using NFTs. By generating NFTs and validating contract ownership, users can have confidence in the transfer and safe keeping of their intellectual property," stated Nynja founder and CEO JR Guerrieri.

The Nynja marketplace, which will be launched in 2H 2022, will leverage smart contracts to frictionlessly connect freelancers and knowledge workers with brands for simpler collaboration and contracting. Nynja's upcoming marketplace also include an integrated crypto wallet to make access to the blockchain easy and seamless for users.

About Nynja

Nynja is an integrated collaboration and communications platform that enables better work-life balance for teams, remote workers, contractors, and consultants, making it easier to stay connected to colleagues, friends, and family. Nynja's commitment to data integrity is both SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant, and features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images, and files. Sign up today for a free 30-day trial at GoNynja.com

