Communications Services, Inc. Joins MCA

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Communications Services, Inc. ("CSI"), an established Motorola Service Shop in Lawrenceburg TN, founded in 1993.

CSI's owner since 2014, Pete Bottoms, was delighted to announce the next step for the company. He stated, "I am excited for the next chapter, being able to partner with a company with the same customer-first philosophy and one that holds the same family values. Given MCA's access to more products and services, we look forward to expanding our offerings and providing the best solution possible for our current and future customers' needs. We are excited for the future."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, added, "We are very happy to welcome the CSI team to the MCA family. Their expertise in wireless communications, combined with their service-first values, is an excellent strategic fit with MCA."

The addition of CSI strengthens MCA's footprint in Tennessee.

About MCA: Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services — including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies. www.callmc.com

