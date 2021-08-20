Communications Workers At GPS Impact Join Teamsters Union

LAWRENCE, Kan., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers for GPS Impact will now be represented by the Teamsters Union, after Local 696 in Topeka, Kan., secured voluntary card-check recognition. The 28 newest members of Local 696 work in a wide-range of communications, digital and media roles for the political media firm.

Workers overwhelmingly signed up to become Teamster members, according to Claire Cook-Callen, a senior strategist at GPS Impact for over seven years.

"The workers at GPS Impact coming together to organize in our union is a testament to the work we do. We love working in this field, and we want to create a workplace where we can all thrive and stay long term," Cook-Callen said. "GPS has fostered a culture of listening to and learning from employees, and for us, this campaign has been about securing a collective voice and building an even more supportive environment. We are thrilled to be represented by a union as historic and powerful as the Teamsters."

Cook-Callen and her co-workers reached out to Local 696 in July. On August 18, they secured Teamster representation.

"Our management's decision to voluntary recognize the GPS employee union reaffirms our entire company's commitment to the national labor movement and progressive values," said Hannah J. Smith, a digital strategist at GPS Impact. "Workers had been talking about forming a union for several years, and I'm thrilled that our management has been so open about representation. I hope that GPS can serve as the catalyst for other workers to seek the representation that they deserve. While we are well aware that most workers don't have the luxury of securing voluntary recognition, this journey is worth it. We are proud to be Teamsters."

GPS Impact is a public affairs and multimedia advertising agency that provides candidates, advocacy groups, and organizations with strategic communications, advertising, and more. GPS currently has offices in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"We couldn't be happier to represent this dedicated group of workers. This group has long understood the importance of the union and believe deeply in the labor movement. This is a special win. This unit works for the very cause Teamsters throughout North America fight for every day," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 696. "We are proud to welcome them to Local 696 and look forward to securing them a contract that honors their belief in a collective voice."

Contact: Matt Hall, (785) 424-4831

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 696