CommunicationsMatch™ and RFP Associates Partner on New Agency Search Guide, Agency Search Resource Center, and Consulting Services to Help Companies Find Communications Agencies & Improve Search Outcomes

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunicationsMatch, the first online search platform dedicated to finding and hiring PR and communications firms, has partnered with RFP Associates, a leading agency search consulting firm. The two companies announced today the launch of new agency search resources, tools and services offered through CommunicationsMatch.

The 2018 PR and Communications Agency Search Guide

The new search guide provides tips on how to identify and select agencies or consultants that are the best match for a project or agency-of-record engagement. It includes insights that help companies move through the agency search, selection and onboarding process.

Agency Search Resource Center & Agency Search Videos

The Agency Search Resource Center includes our Search Guide, Search Report, articles and a 12-part series of three-minute videos. Featuring RFP Associates' principals Steve Drake and Robert Udowitz, the videos cover topics including: Why Hire a PR Agency?, What is an RFP?, How to Select Agencies? and When to Use a Search Consultant?

Agency Search Consulting

Working with RFP Associates, CommunicationsMatch has launched agency search consulting services for companies working on large-scale or confidential projects, or those with limited band-width to conduct an agency search. These services include a free consultation on the agency search process, generating agency shortlists, and the comprehensive management of the search and agency engagement process.

Online Agency RFPs (Request for Proposals)

Currently in beta testing, the CommunicationsMatch online RFP tool, which will be launched this summer, simplifies the process of engaging agencies. The RFP and RFQ (Request for Qualifications) tools draw upon RFP Associates' search methodology to create a simpler process to ask agencies and consultants for information and to request RFPs from agencies that match search criteria.

"By partnering with RFP Associates we have be able to broaden our search resources and services to help companies find the agencies or consultants they need to achieve their communications goals," said Simon Erskine Locke, Founder & CEO, CommunicationsMatch. "The addition of comprehensive search consulting services provides an important new search option for companies seeking agencies."

"Searching for an agency should be given the same detailed attention as the hiring of internal staff, particularly because an agency represents your organization's brand and reputation," said Steve Drake, principal at RFP Associates. "For too long, the communications sector has needed a quality online system for finding and hiring firms of all types. CommunicationsMatch fills that void – and we are delighted to collaborate on a platform we believe will improve agency search and selection across the board."

CommunicationsMatch offers powerful PR and communications agency search resources and hiring tools to help companies save time and money, achieve better search outcomes and build stronger brands. With a database of 5,000 agencies and individuals, it supports searches for communicators, freelancers and resources by industry and communications expertise, location, size, clients, keywords, ownership, diversity, and more. CommunicationsMatch also offers agency search resources including guides and research, as well as search services and tools through partner companies. Visit www.communicationsmatch.com.

RFP Associates, LLC is a communications agency search firm that has developed a specialized search and selection methodology that improves the process of identifying, evaluating and hiring agencies. For more than a decade, the company has worked with corporations and associations to engage agencies for agency-of-record assignments and confidential projects.

