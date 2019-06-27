Communicators Treated to More All Star Speakers at IABC Heritage Region Communication Conference in Detroit

DETROIT, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh no, they couldn't? Yes, they did!

The International Association of Business Communicators poured even more high-octane speakers into its all-star lineup for the 2019 IABC Heritage Region Communication Conference at the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit on Sept. 22-24.

Just added:

Closing keynote:

"Detroit Homecoming: Tapping the Expat Community to Drive Investment, Revitalization" with Colleen Robar , president, Robar PR; Jim Hayes , co-director of Detroit Homecoming and former publisher, FORTUNE magazine; and Keenan Covington , Homecoming expat liaison, Crain's Detroit Business

"Think Like Ink: Using Visual Notetaking to Engage Your Audience" – presented by the Ink Factory

"Communications Under Pressure: Are You Ready for the Next Crisis?" – a crisis simulation exercise with Andrew Gilman , president & CEO, CommCore Consulting Group

"Brand YOU: Strengthening Your Personal Brand" – a series of drop-in sessions on topics such as developing executive presence, getting noticed by today's recruiters, strengthening your public speaking skills and more. Mark Will , Will Enterprises Inc./ Dale Carnegie of SE Michigan , president/master trainer, kicks off this session.

" Applying a Military Mindset to Today's Toughest Communication Challenges" with Donna Edwards , Corporate Communications, Media and Community Relations, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and Bill Grotz , Director of Communications, General Motors Defense LLC.

"Selling Cultural Transformation to the C-Suite" with Richard Byrd , Vice President Cultural Transformation, Sprinklr.

For the full list of more than 30 conference speakers, visit the conference website. The official hashtag for the conference is #IABCHeritage19.

Communicators, marketers or strategic partners can network and grow their skills at the conference while also savoring the sights, sounds and tastes of Detroit.

Early-bird full conference registration is $699 for members and $799 for non-members for payments made by July 30, 2019. Registration after July 30 is $799 for members and $899 for non-members. Student rates, as well as one-day and keynote only rates, are also available. To be eligible for special conference hotel room pricing, reservations must be made using this link or by calling 313-223-2999 and requesting the IABC Conference rates.

IABC Detroit and the Heritage Region thank the following sponsors: Davis & Company , Toyota, DTE Energy , Internal Comms Pro , Cerkl, Franco, Barton Malow , Oakland Community College , Dragonfly Editorial , Business Wire, Willis Towers Watson, Igloo Software, Ink Factory and Linx Consulting, LLC . Conference sponsorship packages are still available. Contact Pat Frey, ABC, at pafrey2@gmail.com or Deb Salem at dlsalem@sbcglobal.net for more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2019 IABC Heritage Region Communication Conference.

About IABC's Heritage Region

With one of the largest International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) membership totals, the Heritage Region serves members in 17 states including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

