Communiqué from Boliden's Extraordinary General Meeting

Boliden's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on January 23, 2025 live in Stockholm and through postal voting.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2025, resolve on a new issue of shares with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders. If a share issue is carried out without preferential rights for the company's shareholders, the total number of shares that may be issued may not exceed the number of shares which corresponds to 15 percent of the number of shares as of the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The purpose of a share issue shall be to raise proceeds to achieve an efficient capital structure and refinance approximately half of the bridge loan secured to finance the acquisition of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan.

Minutes

The minutes with complete resolutions from the Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.boliden.com under "Operations/Corporate Governance/Annual General Meetings". A copy of the minutes, except for the voting list, will also be sent to shareholders who request it from the company and who provide their postal address.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 6588

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/communique-from-boliden-s-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4094974

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4094974/3221144.pdf Press release

SOURCE Boliden