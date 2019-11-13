CommuniTake Technologies Introduces Heavily Secured Phones for Everyone

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommuniTake Technologies, a leader in high-security mobility management, today introduced two new phone models. The new devices bring together CommuniTake's military-grade mobile security with highly affordable phones.

IntactPhone BOND IntactPhone Arcane

Organizations and businesses struggle to protect against the rapidly increasing number and complexity of mobile cyber threats. Mobile protection becomes increasingly important to how companies run their everyday. However, organizations often settle for Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs or putting highly-secured phones in the hands of few. BYOD programs face security governance limitations due to privacy directives. With only a few professionals using truly secured phones, the organization is still vulnerable to security breaches that persist in commercial mobile phones. In many scenarios, mobile security falls short due to financial considerations. Organizations seek network protection vs. endpoint protection, turning it to the weakest entry point to the organizational network.

CommuniTake Technologies develops and delivers a comprehensive mobile security platform aimed at governmental organizations and homeland security units. CommuniTake proved Intact Mobile Security platform provides the ultimate protection against man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, device exploits and system vulnerabilities, device root access and configuration changes, malicious and infected apps, physical data extraction, and careless use.

CommuniTake Technologies now takes the bold and disruptive step required to make advanced mobile security accessible to everyone. The new IntactPhone and IntactPhone BOND (Business-on-Device) introduce flexible pricing and specification levels that can give every business the benefit of high-end mobile security.

Both devices run a custom-built and security-rich operating system, and OS-fused command and control center. They provide built-in encrypted communications, threat intelligence, enhanced privacy with no Google services, built-in antimalware and networking monitoring, seamless Android Enterprise support, panic module, and complete remote control technology. For instant communications, IntactPhone devices support a proprietary encrypted communications app or any third party secured communication app, enabling individuals to connect by their preference. The new phones can be used to fulfill everyday mobile essentials or as an extra corporate phone providing protected mobile communications.

"We live in a threatened connected mobile world, and businesses are forced to expend significant budgets on secured connected experience, but the days of highly secured mobile devices coming at a high price are over," said Ronen Sasson, CommuniTake Technologies CEO. "We expand our existing mission for building the best secured mobile device by providing a secured phone for everyone. With IntactPhone Arcane and BOND, we set out to dramatically improve the mobile security landscape by making it easy for organizations of all sizes to put an extremely secured phone in the hands of every professional. By giving employees the mobile endpoint protection they need at an affordable cost, organizations can safely communicate and focus on improving their business growth."

The new devices are added to CommuniTake's broad set of secured communication solutions, including IntactPhone R2, a rugged secured mobile device for in-field operation, and IntactNet, a suite of mobile devices communicating via an on-premises contained private network.

CommuniTake Technologies is about to display IntactPhone Arcane and IntactPhone BOND in the upcoming Milipol 2019 expo, 19-22 November 2019, Paris-Nord Villepinte, Stand 5 D 039.

For more information about the new mobile devices, please visit www.intactphone.com

About CommuniTake Technologies

CommuniTake is a software company that builds security, productivity, and management solutions to guarantee the highest level of mobile security for individuals and organizations.

CommuniTake Intact Mobile Security is a mobile Endpoint Protection Platform that dramatically improves the security of connected devices, provides powerful in-depth protection against mobile cyber-attacks and ensures seamless device performance and remediation.

CommuniTake specializes in remote access and support technology, mobile operating systems, and security architecture, ensuring best-of-all-worlds mobile security and productivity solutions.

Contact:

CommuniTake Technologies Ltd.

Noam Potter, (+972)-4-6968900

www.intactphone.com

SOURCE CommuniTake Technologies