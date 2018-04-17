CommuniTake Technologies Secures Enterprise Mobility with New Ruggedized IntactPhone

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CommuniTake Technologies, the leader in high-security mobility management, announced the introduction of its new ruggedized IntactPhone R2. This handset is designed to protect security-minded organizations, operating in both harsh and corporate environments, against mobile cyber-attacks.

The new ruggedized IntactPhone R2 delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of military-grade, cybersecurity capabilities and rugged hardware features, safely enabling organizations to operate in mixed environments.

The landscape of mobile cyber threats continues to evolve rapidly, in magnitude and complexity. Organizations face more challenges than ever preventing cyber breaches from compromising critical operations, and maintaining trust in a mobile-first, connected world. At the same time, the diversity of nomadic workers requires IT leaders to establish a unified, enterprise mobility strategy, fit for an assortment of work conditions.

The new ruggedized IntactPhone R2 delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of military-grade, cybersecurity capabilities and rugged hardware features, safely enabling organizations to operate in mixed environments. The users of IntactPhone R2 benefit from toughened hardware and software features, including:

IP68 standard built into a stylish form: IntactPhone R2 is waterproof, shockproof, scratchproof and dustproof. Its smart-build is adapted to both military and civil specifications.

Puncture resistant 5" FHD touchscreen: A Corning Gorilla Glass screen supports operation with gloved hand / wet finger.

Up-to-date specs: 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, high-performance Octa-core processor, and exceptionally loud and clear audio, along with a 4200mAh battery, for users on any connected lifestyle.

Fingerprint and facial recognition: Two different biometric authentication options allow users to choose the way they want to protect their device.

Security-rich OS: A custom-built OS that powers innovative security capabilities, to ensure user privacy. The operating system functions in an execution environment that is fully trusted.

Instant secured communications: Crisp communications with built-for-security features, including locked-down private network, end-to-end voice encryption, continuously secured user-side voice communications, encrypted burst-out messages operated via a dedicated button, conference calls, self-destruct messages, and secured attachments, to support however users wish to communicate.

OS-fused command center: Central defense-grade administration delivers comprehensive defense controls that address sensitive data loss, enable monitoring for risky device behavior, allow differentiated enforcement across user groups, ensure data-at-rest is encrypted and provide additional protection against careless use and malware propagation. The central protections cannot be shut-down by users of the device.

Security apps: Multi-method approach for prevention and performance assurance, including anti-malware app, network protection app, threat detection app, security posture verification app, complete remote control app and self-troubleshooting app. These apps deliver superior visibility, control and threat prevention across devices, applications, users and networks.

Built-in privacy: End-to-end encryption is continuously active, by default. CommuniTake Technologies cannot listen to users' communications, cannot sell their private conversations and does not hold any backdoor to user data.

"CommuniTake Technologies keeps pace with the new wave of cyberattacks targeting endpoints in a unique manner; by providing the best-of-all-worlds, mobile endpoint protection platform," said Ronen Sasson, CEO of CommuniTake Technologies. "With IntactPhone R2, we are pairing a best-of-breed, mobile endpoint security solution with the durability our customers demand. It allows us to service a wider spectrum of organizations with a reliable device, superior security, unified deployment and increased ease-of-use, at a lower overall cost".

For more information about the new IntactPhone R2 mobile device, please visit www.intactphone.com

Attendees of the 2018 RSA Conference USA are invited to stop by the Israeli Pavilion, booths 635 and 735, April 17-19th, to learn how CommuniTake Technologies enables superior enterprise mobile security.

About CommuniTake Technologies

CommuniTake is a software company that builds security, productivity, and management solutions to guarantee the highest level of mobile security for individuals and organizations.

CommuniTake Intact Mobile Security is a mobile Endpoint Protection Platform that dramatically improves the security of connected devices, provides powerful in-depth protection against mobile cyber-attacks, and ensures seamless device performance and remediation.

CommuniTake specializes in remote access and support technology, mobile operating systems, purpose-built devices and security architecture, ensuring best-of-all-worlds mobile security and productivity solutions.

Contact Info

Noam Potter

CommuniTake Technologies

+972 4 6968900

193538@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communitake-technologies-secures-enterprise-mobility-with-new-ruggedized-intactphone-300631262.html

SOURCE CommuniTake Technologies Ltd