Communitas joins PHM Group to support continued growth across the United States

Communitas joins PHM Group, a European-based residential property services company, marking an important step in the company's long-term growth journey.

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By joining PHM Group, Communitas gains a long-term partner with extensive experience in developing property service companies. PHM operates across multiple European markets and is built on partnering with entrepreneurial businesses while supporting strong local operators and preserving their brands.

"PHM is a strong strategic partner with the experience and resources to support our continued growth," said Paul Reyes, CEO of Communitas. "Just as importantly, we share the same philosophy of empowering local operators while supporting them with the expertise and long-term perspective of a larger group. This partnership allows us to continue building Communitas while maintaining the high level of service our clients expect."

Communitas will continue to operate under its existing leadership, team, and brand, ensuring continuity for employees, clients, and the communities it serves.

"Communitas provides an excellent platform for long-term growth in the U.S.," said Ville Rantala, CEO of PHM Group. "We look forward to supporting the Communitas team as they continue to grow the business and build a leading platform in the U.S. community property management market."

Together, Communitas and PHM Group plan to expand the platform over time through organic development and partnerships with other property service businesses across the United States.

About PHM Group

PHM Group is a property services group whose mission is to care about people by taking care of their surroundings. PHM Group consists of the best local companies in the industry with the same values and motivations: entrepreneurship and a fair and responsible way of working.

PHM Group employs 15,400 property services professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands. The Group's consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 1,261 million as of 31 December 2025. PHM Group is owned by funds managed by Norvestor together with the management of the local companies. Read more: https://phmgroup.com

About Communitas

Communitas is a community management company created to help firms looking to partner with a business that respects legacy and empowers growth. We deliver the management services, solutions, and resources that enrich the lives of the more than 42,000 homeowners we serve. With nine member companies and more than 250 employees operating in 700 communities, Communitas is the premiere partner for HOA management companies. Learn more at www.communitas.live.

SOURCE Communitas