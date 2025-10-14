Communities Are Fighting Data Centers & Gneuton Is Fighting for Them

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As towns across America push back against water-intensive data centers, Gneuton is stepping forward with a regenerative infrastructure model that doesn't just reduce harm as it actively replenishes ecosystems. From Indianapolis to Newton County, communities are rejecting hyperscale AI facilities that threaten local water supplies. Gneuton offers a radically different path: one that transforms waste heat into purified water, turning AI infrastructure into a community asset and a source of ecological healing.

"Communities shouldn't have to choose between digital progress and water security," said Brad Martineau, CEO of Gneuton. "We've engineered a system where AI data centers become part of the solution and not the problem."

The Crisis: AI's Growing Water Footprint

AI workloads are driving explosive growth in data center construction, often in regions already facing drought and aquifer depletion. Traditional cooling systems rely on millions of gallons of municipal water, triggering public backlash and regulatory scrutiny. In Indianapolis, Google withdrew a $1B proposal after residents and city officials raised concerns about water and energy strain.

The Gneuton Solution - Water from Waste Heat - Zero-Energy Distillation.

Gneuton's globally patented technology harnesses the exhaust heat from gas turbines, whether at power plants or backup generators, to purify industrial wastewater, brackish water, or oilfield produced water into distilled-grade fresh water. This process requires no additional electricity and eliminates the need for chemical treatment or freshwater trucking.

Key Capabilities:

Zero-Energy Water Purification:

Gneuton's system uses waste heat already produced by gas turbines to drive a proprietary distillation process, converting contaminated water into clean, chemically stable feedstock for cooling, cleaning, or ecosystem replenishment.

Municipal Independence:

By purifying third-party wastewater sources onsite, Gneuton eliminates reliance on local freshwater systems thereby ensuring zero impact on municipal water pricing or availability.

Regenerative Partnerships:

Those who partner with Gneuton gain zero-cost access to the system, retain operational control, and receive 100% of eligible federal, state, and climate-linked tax credits for the first two years. They also unlock new revenue streams through ecosystem services and thermal monetization.

A New Standard for AI Infrastructure

Gneuton's infrastructure is designed for seamless integration with existing gas turbine power assets, enabling AI data centers to operate with water-positive impact. Each deployment includes site-specific water modeling, ecological assessments, and public transparency dashboards.

"Every gallon we purify is one less gallon drawn from a stressed aquifer," said Martineau. "We're not just mitigating risk - we're regenerating water."

About Gneuton

Gneuton is one of the world's first regenerative AI infrastructure company, transforming gas turbine exhaust into purified water for AI data centers and industrial ecosystems. Its systems combine advanced thermodynamics, ecological science, and ethical AI to deliver infrastructure that replenishes what it consumes.

To learn more or schedule a briefing, visit Gneuton.com

