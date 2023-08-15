Communities Can Apply to Become STEM Learning Ecosystems

Application opens Sept. 1 and is due by 5 p.m., Sept. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM SAIL: OHIO is seeking new communities to join a statewide initiative of connected STEM Learning Ecosystems (SLEs) .

Coordinated by TIES and funded by the State of Ohio with ESSER III federal funds and created in partnership with the Ohio Department of Education and others, STEM SAIL: OHIO is building connections among K-12, higher education, post-secondary education, business and industry, government, out-of-school time providers, philanthropy and others to create meaningful STEM learning experiences for students that connect Ohio's workforce needs of today and tomorrow.

Five STEM Ecosystems already exist in Ohio and there are plans to build and connect more.

An informational webinar to explain this opportunity will be available for viewing on Sept. 1, when the Request for Application is released. A link to the webinar and the RFA will be posted on the STEM SAIL: OHIO website .

If you have additional questions, please email them to [email protected] and they will be answered and added to a publicly available frequently asked questions document located on the website. Questions must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Only one application will be accepted per community. If more than one is received, TIES will return the application and encourage the community to collaborate and resubmit a single application.

Communities who are deemed most ready to form a new STEM Learning Ecosystem will be invited to a virtual meeting for further conversation with the STEM SAIL team.

For more information, please review the materials located here , and check back for updates.

SOURCE TIES Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM