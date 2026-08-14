Communities In Schools and Whataburger® Expand Ready, Set, Learn! Back-to-School Tour to Seven Cities

Partnership will help equip students and first-generation college freshmen with essential resources for a successful school year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Whataburger celebrates 76 years of serving communities across the country, the company is once again joining forces with Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports, to kick off the second annual "Ready, Set, Learn!" Back-to-School Tour.

Supported this year by Whataburger and CareSource, the expanded tour will bring school supplies, student celebrations, community resources and college care packages to seven Communities In Schools affiliates and licensed partners across the country. Building on the success of last year's four-city initiative, the 2026 tour has nearly doubled in size, adding three new communities and aiming to support more than 100 students at each stop, along with first-generation college students preparing for their next chapter.

The tour kicks off August 15 in Memphis, Tennessee before continuing to Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta, Georgia; Athens, Georgia; and San Antonio, Texas.

"Every student deserves to walk into school feeling prepared, supported and excited about the opportunities ahead. The 'Ready, Set, Learn!' tour is about more than backpacks and school supplies. It's about showing students and families that an entire community is standing with them. We're grateful to Whataburger and CareSource for helping us expand this effort to more cities and more young people this year." - Kevin Lei, Sr. Advisor, Events and External Engagement, Communities In Schools National.

For many families, the start of a new school year comes with financial challenges. Students often begin the year without the supplies they need to fully participate in learning, while others struggle to replace materials as the year progresses. Through "Ready, Set, Learn!", CIS and its partners are helping ensure students arrive on the first day of school prepared, confident and ready to succeed.

"Starting a new school year should be a time of excitement and possibility, not worrying about having the resources to succeed. We're proud to partner with Communities In Schools for a second year on the 'Ready, Set, Learn!' tour to help ensure students feel prepared, supported and ready to learn. At Whataburger, making a difference in the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are, and we're grateful to help students and families start the school year strong." - Allie Watters, Senior Manager of Community Relations, Whataburger.

Last year's "Ready, Set, Learn!" tour reached approximately 1,000 students through school supply distributions, volunteer-driven events and special supports for CIS alumni entering college. The effort brought together community partners, schools and volunteers to remove barriers to learning and reinforce a simple but powerful message: students belong, and their success matters.

By connecting students to essential resources and caring adults, Communities In Schools continues to address the challenges that can stand in the way of attendance, engagement and long-term success, helping them stay present, achieve their goals and realize their full potential.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is proven to help students reach their full potential. For 49 years, CIS has supported millions of students in achieving their goals in school, succeeding in the workforce, and thriving in life. Working directly inside more than 3,500 schools across the country, CIS connects students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 75 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,200 restaurants across 16 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

SOURCE Communities In Schools