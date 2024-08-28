Communities In Schools® Takes on Chronic Absenteeism Nationwide in Powerful New Campaign Featuring "The Longest Roll Call"

New campaign highlights opportunities to get students back in school across the nation

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports (ISS), has launched the new "Being Present Matters" public service campaign highlighting the nationwide epidemic of chronic absenteeism and the solutions Communities In Schools offers to eradicate it.

The Being Present Matters public service campaign raises awareness of the nationwide epidemic of chronic absenteeism in our schools, which was exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Communities In Schools site coordinator reads from "The Longest Roll Call"

The campaign features a six-foot-tall paper attendance roll, imprinted with 15 million names – one name to represent every chronically absent student in the U.S. The visual image of this oversized attendance roll traversing a school campus highlights the millions of students who are chronically absent, meaning they miss 10 percent or more of the school year, following the global COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the PSA here.

"Being present for our students is more than just showing up—it's about sending a powerful message that they matter and that we believe in their potential," said Rey Saldaña, president and CEO, Communities In Schools. "When we show up for them, we empower them to show up for themselves."

Research shows there are many reasons that limit students from regularly attending school, including transportation issues, childcare needs for siblings, housing insecurity, or lack of mental health and anti-bullying supports for students. The powerful public service campaign underscores the importance of individual and school-wide support that can address the wide range of challenges affecting students and families.

During the 2022-2023 school year, 99 percent of students enrolled in Communities In Schools programs remained in school through the end of the school year; 97 percent of K-11 students were promoted to the next grade; and 96 percent of seniors graduated or received a GED.

Now CIS is working to bring that model to more schools across the nation to help get kids back on track. Communities In Schools' integrated student supports model offers a step-by-step back-to-school path for those who face issues that keep them from attending school. CIS site coordinators work with teachers, school administrators, and families to connect students with the essential resources they need to learn and thrive.

This year, the organization hit a critical milestone providing a wide range of services to more than two million students across 3,460 schools nationwide.

Site Coordinator Marco Mercado from CIS of Southern Nevada explained his philosophy of working with students. "I do my best to establish a relationship and rapport, so they trust me with any information—whether personal or school-related," he said. "Once they see they are capable of doing things, it keeps me going and gives me confirmation that I'm making an impact, benefiting their lives and providing consistency."

For more than 47 years, Communities In Schools has provided essential resources and programming that students need to succeed and stay in school – from mentoring and mental health to academic enrichment and college and career readiness.

The "Being Present Matters" public service announcements, created in partnership with award-winning agency M&C Saatchi SS+K, will be featured across broadcast, print, out-of-home, and digital media. Visit communitiesinschools.org to learn how you can support CIS.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of who they are, their ability, zip code or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, CIS connects students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow CIS for news @cisnational on X or with the hashtag #AllinforKids. Visit: communitiesinschools.org.

