COMMUNITY ACCESS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Access has named Denis Jacob and Sean Ramsaywak as the newest members of its Board of Directors. Community Access is a non-profit organization that expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services.

"I am delighted to welcome Denis Jacob and Sean Ramsaywak to our Board of Directors," said Cal Hedigan, CEO of Community Access. "Both bring invaluable experience and a deep commitment to social justice, which will be instrumental as we continue our mission to provide housing, mental health support, and advocacy for individuals living with mental health concerns. Their leadership and vision will help guide our efforts to create more equitable opportunities and services for the communities we serve."

Denis Jacob is the Ethics and Compliance Business Partner at Henry Schein Orthopedics. He has over twenty years of professional experience in leading U.S. and International audit, compliance, governance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assurance programs. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mackenzie University, as well as a graduate degree in business management and an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo, Brazil.

"I am honored to join the board of directors at Community Access, an organization that has been at the forefront of advocating for mental health and housing equity. I look forward to contributing to its mission of empowering individuals and transforming communities, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to lead a fulfilling and independent life," said Jacob.

Sean Ramsaywak is the Executive Director of the Northeast Division of the Coaching for Impact Program at JPMorgan Chase. His role includes leading a team of bankers in seven U.S. cities, supporting minority-owned businesses and community building in underserved areas. He brings over 30 years of leadership experience across diverse industries, including banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, oil and gas, and manufacturing, both in the United States and internationally. He holds a Master of Public Affairs with a specialization in nonprofit management from Baruch College (CUNY).

"Joining the board of Community Access is a privilege, and I am eager to contribute to its groundbreaking work in transforming lives through housing and mental health support. This organization's innovative approach to addressing systemic challenges inspires me, and I am committed to helping expand its impact for the communities we serve," said Ramsaywak.

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services. Community Access provides person-centered services that help people pursue goals that are important to them – from gaining access to an affordable home, to learning new skills; from re-establishing community ties, to setting goals for the future.

SOURCE Community Access