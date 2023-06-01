Community Access Distributes Dozens of Free Laptops and Mobile Hotspots to Tenants and Participants

Equipment will help those living with mental health concerns and address the digital divide

BRONX, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 18, Community Access , a New York City-based mental health nonprofit, along with its partner, Computers 4 People , an organization formed to create a sustainable solution to the mass pollution of e-waste and the ever-growing digital divide, came together to distribute dozens of free laptops and mobile hotspots to Community Access tenants and participants.

Supported by a $250,000 grant from the New York Digital Inclusion (NYDI) Fund, this effort will help increase connectivity and address the digital divide. This growing digital divide presents significant roadblocks in people's lives, such as preventing access to telehealth care, barriers in education, employment, and job searches, disconnection from family and friends, and so much more. The NYDI Fund is managed by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) and supported by Schmidt Futures , a philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

"Digital inclusion is a critical societal need. Lack of access to connectivity and devices has significant implications in people's economic mobility and overall well-being. Nearly half of the people who are digitally disconnected are people of color," said Cal Hedigan, CEO of Community Access. "In the work we do, it is critical for us to address the disparities that exist when it comes to technology, and we are grateful for our partners at Computers 4 People, the New York Digital Inclusion Fund, and Schmidt Futures in helping us do this."

"We are so proud of our work with Community Access. When we gave our first laptop to a Community Access participant three years ago, we could not have imagined where we would end up in this partnership," said Dylan Zajac, Founder and Executive Director of Computers 4 People. " Through the help of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Schmidt Futures, we are able to provide over 450 computers and 300 mobile hotspots to participants of Community Access, as well as two years of comprehensive computer literacy training to these participants. We are honored to be in a partnership that will help empower and uplift individuals to live their best lives."

"We like to think of digital equity as the goal. We want everyone to get to a framework of digital equity, meaning everyone has accessible broadband internet, devices to use, and digital literacy training," said Paolo Balboa, Senior Program Manager at the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. "The question remains that if that's the goal, how do we get there? That's what digital inclusion is and that's the work that Community Access and Computers 4 People are doing with partnerships like this that bring digital inclusion to your doorstep and are super impactful to closing that digital divide."

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services. Community Access provides person-centered services that help people pursue goals that are important to them – from gaining access to an affordable home, to learning new skills; from re-establishing community ties, to setting goals for the future.

About Computers 4 People

Computers For People Inc. was founded in 2019 by then 15-year-old Dylan Zajac in Hoboken, NJ. The non-profit was formed through his vision to create a sustainable solution to the mass pollution of e-waste and the ever-growing digital divide. Computers 4 People has grown to a leading organization tackling the digital divide in the New York City Metropolitan area. They have donated over 1500 refurbished computers impacting thousands to access job search, education/homework, telehealth, and more. These low-income individuals include formerly incarcerated, homeless, students, older adults, refugees, and veterans. As Computers 4 People expands it is offering more services like free internet, computer literacy classes, and computer building classes.

