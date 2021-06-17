MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7:30 p.m. (EDT) EVERY Thursday, July 8 through August 12, locals and the world are invited to the Community Arts Program (CAP) 2021 VIRTUAL Summer Concert Series! Take a seat at CommunityArtsProgram.org CAPcast and Community Arts Program Facebook, Instagram TV, or YouTube - to enjoy a summer of concerts!

Community Arts Program (CAP) 2021 VIRTUAL Summer Concert Series - World Class Enjoyment to the World!

From opening night with the Troy Roberts Trio in a program titled All That Jazz! to Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue with GRAMMY® Award winners John Daversa and Tal Cohen – six VIRTUAL concerts feature outstanding artists. Within the comfort of one's home, these one-hour jazz and classical concerts are FREE. Donations will be accepted each concert evening to help make possible the musical and technical artistry.

The Community Arts Program (CAP) Summer Concert Series has entertained more than 72,000 people since it began in 1985. The Series has grown into a time-honored tradition, and a Community Arts Program that also provides music education to children and youth in its award-winning CAP Conservatory for the Arts and CAP Miami Jazz Institute.

"We're very excited to, as always, present a line-up of incredible artists," says Mark Hart, Executive and Artistic Director of the Community Arts Program. "Though again this year we'll miss welcoming concert-goers within the beauty of CAP's home at the historic Coral Gables Congregational Church, we're thrilled to virtually reach an even broader audience across the world!"

CAP 2021 VIRTUAL Summer Concert Series ARTIST LINE-UP

July 8 – TROY ROBERTS TRIO

Troy Roberts (saxophone), Tim Jago (guitar), and Alex Hernandez (bass) revisit and revamp favorite jazz standards.

July 15 – NEW WORLD SYMPHONY FELLOWS

Elizabeth Lu (flute), James Riggs (oboe), Kelsi Doolittle (clarinet), Julia Paine (bassoon), and Corbin Castro (French horn) perform music of Zemlinsky, Barber, Ravel, Piazzolla, and Ligeti.

July 22 – ZACH BARTHOLOMEW TRIO

Zach Bartholomew (piano), Marty Quinn (bass), and Rodolfo Zuniga (drums) remember jazz icon, Chick Corea.

July 29 – DIEGO MELGAR TRIO WITH VOCALIST JUSTINE GARCIA

Diego Melgar (guitar), Marty Quinn (bass), and Gibb Mandish (drums) with vocalist Justine Garcia perform music of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

AUGUST 5 – PRISCILA NAVARRO

Peruvian pianist brings music of Mozart, Granados, Ponce, Rachmaninoff, Lecuona, and Gershwin.

AUGUST 12 – JOHN DAVERSA & TAL COHEN

GRAMMY® Award winning trumpeter and pianist deliver the perfect jazz marriage.

FULL, CONCERT DESCRITPTORS

https://communityartsprogram.org/2021-virtual-summer-concert-series/

PRESS KIT

https://communityartsprogram.org/press-room/

