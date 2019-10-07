Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Announces Tender Offer to Purchase Common Stock for Cash

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) this morning announced an offer to purchase shares. The tender offer is made solely by the Offer to Purchase, dated October 7, 2019, and the related Letter of Transmittal, and any amendments or supplements thereto. The tender offer is not being made to, nor will tenders be accepted from or on behalf of, holders of shares in any jurisdiction in which the making of the tender offer or acceptance of offers to sell shares would not be in compliance with the laws of that jurisdiction.

Notice of Offer to Purchase for Cash

by

COMMUNITY BANCORP OF SANTA MARIA

Up to 300,000 Shares of its Common Stock

At a Purchase Price of $15.00 Per Share

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM), a California corporation (the "Company"), is offering to purchase for cash up to 300,000 shares of its common stock, no par value per share, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 7, 2019, and in the related Letter of Transmittal (which together, as they may be amended and supplemented from time to time, constitute the "tender offer"). The Company is inviting its shareholders to tender their shares at $15.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer.

The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered. The Offer is, however, subject to other conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal.

THE OFFER, PRORATION PERIOD AND WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK TIME, ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019, UNLESS THE OFFER IS EXTENDED.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the tender offer. However, neither the Company nor its Board of Directors nor the Information Agent for the tender offer is making any recommendation to its shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares. Shareholders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender. In so doing, you should read carefully the information in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Letter of Transmittal, including the Company's reasons for making the tender offer, and you should consult your own investment and tax advisors. Certain members of the Company's directors have advised the Company that they do intend to tender certain shares in the tender offer.

The Company will, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, pay $15.00 per share net to the seller in cash, without interest, for shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer, taking into account the total number of shares so tendered by the tendering shareholders. The Company will purchase at the Purchase Price all shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the "expiration date" (as defined below), upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, including the "odd lot," proration and conditional tender provisions. Under no circumstances will the Company pay interest on the Purchase Price for the shares, regardless of any delay in making payment. The Company will acquire all shares acquired in the tender offer at the Purchase Price. The term "expiration date" means 5:00 p.m., New York time, on Friday, December 6, 2019, unless the Company, in its sole discretion, shall have extended the period of time during which the tender offer will remain open, in which event the term "expiration date" shall refer to the latest time and date at which the tender offer, as so extended by the Company, shall expire.

For purposes of the tender offer, the Company will be deemed to have accepted for payment, and therefore purchased, shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the Purchase Price, subject to the odd lot, proration and conditional tender provisions of the Offer, only when, as, and if the Company gives oral or written notice to Computershare, the Depositary for the tender offer, of its acceptance for payment of shares under the tender offer. The Company will make payment for shares tendered and accepted for payment under the tender offer only after timely receipt by the Depositary of certificates for such shares or of timely confirmation of the book-entry transfer of such shares into the Depositary's account at the "book-entry transfer facility" (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal, or a manually signed facsimile thereof, with any required signature guarantees, an "agent's message" (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) in connection with a book-entry transfer or a specific acknowledgement in the case of a tender through the Automated Tender Offer Program of the book-entry transfer facility, and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, if more than 300,000 shares have been properly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration date at the Purchase Price, the Company will purchase properly tendered shares on the following basis:

first , from all holders of "odd lots" (holders of less than 100 shares) who properly tender all their shares at the Purchase Price and do not properly withdraw them before the expiration date (partial tenders will not qualify for this preference);

, from all holders of "odd lots" (holders of less than 100 shares) who properly tender all their shares at the Purchase Price and do not properly withdraw them before the expiration date (partial tenders will not qualify for this preference); second , on a pro rata basis from all other shareholders who properly tender their shares at the Purchase Price and do not properly withdraw them before the expiration date, other than shareholders who tender conditionally and whose conditions are not satisfied; and

, on a pro rata basis from all other shareholders who properly tender their shares at the Purchase Price and do not properly withdraw them before the expiration date, other than shareholders who tender conditionally and whose conditions are not satisfied; and third, only if necessary to permit the Company to purchase 300,000 shares, from holders who have tendered shares at the Purchase Price, subject to the condition that the Company purchase a specified minimum number of the holder's shares if the Company purchases any of the holder's shares in the tender offer (for which the condition was not initially satisfied) by random lot, to the extent feasible. To be eligible for purchase by random lot, shareholders that conditionally tender their shares must have tendered all of their shares.

The Company will not purchase shares tendered at prices greater or less than the Purchase Price or shares that the Company does not accept for purchase because of proration provisions or conditional tenders. The Company will return all tendered shares that it has not purchased in the tender offer to the tendering shareholders at the Company's expense promptly after the expiration date.

The Company expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, at any time and from time to time, to extend the period of time during which the tender offer is open and thereby delay acceptance for payment of, and payment for, any shares by giving oral or written notice of such extension to the Depositary and making a public announcement thereof no later than 9:00 a.m., New York time, on the next business day after the last previously scheduled or announced expiration date. During any such extension, all shares previously tendered and not properly withdrawn will remain subject to the tender offer and to the right of a tendering shareholder to withdraw such shareholder's shares.

The tender offer is an element of the Company's overall plan to return approximately $4.5 million to its shareholders. The Company believes that investing in its own shares is an attractive use of capital and an efficient means to provide value to its shareholders. The tender offer represents an opportunity for the Company to return capital to shareholders who elect to tender their shares, while at the same time increasing non-tendering shareholders' proportionate interest in the Company.

Generally, a shareholder will be subject to U.S. federal income taxation when the shareholder receives cash from the Company in exchange for the shares that the shareholder tenders. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to read the Offer to Purchase for additional information regarding the United States federal income tax consequences of participating in the tender offer and to consult their tax advisors.

Tenders of shares under the tender offer are irrevocable, except that such shares may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration date. For such withdrawal to be effective, the Depositary must timely receive a written, telegraphic or email notice of withdrawal at its address set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase. Any such notice of withdrawal must specify the name of the tendering shareholder, the number of shares to be withdrawn and the name of the registered holder of such shares. If the certificates for shares to be withdrawn have been delivered or otherwise identified to the Depositary, then, before the release of such certificates, the serial numbers shown on such certificates must be submitted to the Depositary and the signature(s) on the notice of withdrawal must be guaranteed by an "eligible institution" (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), unless such shares have been tendered for the account of an eligible institution. If shares have been tendered pursuant to the procedure for book-entry transfer set forth in the Offer to Purchase, any notice of withdrawal also must specify the name and the number of the account at the book-entry transfer facility to be credited with the withdrawn shares and must otherwise comply with such book-entry transfer facility's procedures.

The Company will determine, in its sole discretion, all questions as to the form and validity of any notice of withdrawal, including the time of receipt, and such determination will be final and binding. None of the Company, Computershare as the Depositary, Georgeson as the Information Agent, or any other person will be under any duty to give notification of any defects or irregularities in any tender or notice of withdrawal or incur any liability for failure to give any such notification.

The Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal contain important information that you should read carefully before you make any decision with respect to the tender offer. We are mailing promptly the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal to record holders of shares whose names appear on the Company's shareholder list and will furnish the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal to brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and similar persons whose names, or the names of whose nominees, appear on the shareholder list or, if applicable, who are listed as participants in a clearing agency's security position listing for subsequent transmittal to beneficial owners of shares.

Please direct any questions or requests for assistance to the Information Agent at its telephone number and address set forth below. Please direct requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery to the Information Agent at the telephone number and address set forth below. The Information Agent will promptly furnish to shareholders additional copies of these materials at the Company's expense.

Shareholders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or nominee for assistance concerning the tender offer. To confirm delivery of shares, please contact the Depositary.

The Information Agent for the Offer is:

Georgeson LLC

1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor

New York, New York 10104

Shareholders, Banks and Brokers

Call Toll-Free: 1 (888) 643-8150

SOURCE Community Bancorp of Santa Maria