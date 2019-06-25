Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Appointment of New Board Member

RICHMOND, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that it has appointed Gail L. Letts to its Board of Directors. Ms. Letts will also serve as a director of the Bank.

Ms. Letts has over 35 years of experience as an executive in the banking industry, with a focus on strategic planning, financial and sales management, organizational transformation and revenue growth. She was most recently Virginia Market President of Capital Bank, a Division of First Tennessee Bank, in Richmond, Virginia for four years. Prior to that, Ms. Letts was Richmond Region President and Head of Commercial Lending/Business Banking for C&F Bank and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Virginia Region of SunTrust Bank. She has significant professional and community ties throughout all of Essex Bank's markets, and her involvement currently includes, among other professional organizations, serving as secretary of the board of Virginia BioTechnology Research Park, as governance chair of First Tee of Greater Richmond and as a Trustee of the School of Business Foundation of Virginia Commonwealth University. Ms. Letts has received numerous awards, including the Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and the Business Person of the Year from the Risk Management Association. She is a graduate of Wilkes University and holds certifications from various financial and banking schools.

Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Gail to our Board of Directors. We are grateful to have the opportunity to add someone with her background in all aspects of the banking industry, and we look forward to the insight that she will provide to our strategic and growth initiatives. Her experience and perspective will enhance the role of our Board members in the planning and achievement of our goals."

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 25 full-service offices, 19 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices. The Bank's Cumberland office in Virginia will close on August 2, 2019.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com. For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

SOURCE Community Bankers Trust Corporation

