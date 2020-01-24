Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year 2019

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Income Statement- Three Months ended December 31, 2019 compared with Three Months ended September 30, 2019

Net income of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compares with third quarter 2019 net income of $4.6 million .

for the fourth quarter of 2019 compares with third quarter 2019 net income of . Third quarter net income exceeded fourth quarter net income by $568,000 as the third quarter was boosted by a $1.1 million payoff of a purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loan with no carrying value.

as the third quarter was boosted by a payoff of a purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loan with no carrying value. Loans grew $23.8 million , or 2.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, fueling interest income.

, or 2.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, fueling interest income. Low cost NOW accounts grew $22.9 million , or 15.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2019.

, or 15.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2019. There was a provision for loan losses of $200,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of robust loan growth.

recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of robust loan growth. Interest on deposits declined $183,000 , or 4.9%, on a linked quarter basis.

, or 4.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Noninterest expenses declined $562,000 , or 6.1%, on a linked quarter basis.

, or 6.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Net interest margin was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and reflected a reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities from 1.49% in the third quarter to 1.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Return on average assets, annualized, was 1.14% and return on average equity, annualized, was 10.42% in the fourth quarter.

Income Statement- Year ended December 31, 2019 compared with Year ended December 31, 2018

Net income of $15.7 million for the year 2019 is an increase of $2.0 million , or 14.7%.

for the year 2019 is an increase of , or 14.7%. Interest and dividend income of $65.4 million is an increase of $6.2 million , or 10.5%.

is an increase of , or 10.5%. Interest and fees on loans increased $5.3 million , or 11.4%.

, or 11.4%. Net interest income of $50.0 million for 2019 is an increase of $2.8 million , or 5.9%, over 2018.

for 2019 is an increase of , or 5.9%, over 2018. Noninterest income of $5.4 million for 2019 is an increase of $891,000 , or 20.0%.

for 2019 is an increase of , or 20.0%. Noninterest expenses increased by $852,000 , or 2.4%.

, or 2.4%. Return on average assets was 1.11% and return on average equity was 10.63% for 2019.

Income Statement- Three Months ended December 31, 2019 compared with Three Months ended December 31, 2018

Net income of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 is an increase year-over-year of $688,000 , or 20.5%.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 is an increase year-over-year of , or 20.5%. Interest and dividend income increased $769,000 , or 5.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the same period in 2018, led by interest and fees on loans, which increased $1.1 million , or 9.3%.

, or 5.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the same period in 2018, led by interest and fees on loans, which increased , or 9.3%. Noninterest income increased by $294,000 , or 27.1%.

, or 27.1%. Noninterest expenses decreased by $365,000 , or 4.0%.

, or 4.0%. Net interest margin has remained stable and was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 3.78% for the same period in 2018.

Balance Sheet- December 31, 2019 compared with December 31, 2018

Loans grew $64.6 million , or 6.5%, from $993.7 million at December 31, 2018 to $1.058 billion at December 31, 2019 .

, or 6.5%, from at to at . Noninterest bearing deposits grew $13.5 million , or 8.2%, year-over-year and totaled $178.6 million , representing 15.3% of total deposits, an increase from 14.2% one year ago.

, or 8.2%, year-over-year and totaled , representing 15.3% of total deposits, an increase from 14.2% one year ago. Growth in noninterest bearing deposits enabled the Bank to lower time deposits by $17.2 million , or 2.8%.

, or 2.8%. The ratio of loans-to-deposits increased from 88.6% at December 31, 2018 to 93.8% at December 31, 2019 .

to 93.8% at . Shareholders' equity increased by $18.0 million , or 13.1%, year-over-year.

, or 13.1%, year-over-year. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate at December 31, 2019 was 0.92% versus 1.07% one year prior.

was 0.92% versus 1.07% one year prior. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019 was 159.28% versus 94.57% one year ago.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the overall results of both the fourth quarter and the full year 2019, particularly the 14.7% growth in net income. The increase in net income was fueled by several strategic initiatives that included better loan yields, higher fee income from the increase in transaction accounts as well as better than expected results for mortgage and investment sales income. Additionally, we were able to hold noninterest expense to less than a 2.5% increase including a large onetime expense for taxes related to bringing our largest non-performing loan into OREO in the third quarter."

Smith added, "Loan growth for the fourth quarter was solid at 2.3%, which is 9.2% annualized, and the pipeline for the first quarter of 2020 is very strong. Credit quality remains strong and the pipeline is diversified by loan type as well as spread across our geographic footprint."

Smith concluded, "We continue to emphasize key metrics that will enhance shareholder returns. This includes ways to leverage our capital, as shown most recently in the increase in our common stock dividend and a new stock repurchase program. Our markets are large and diverse, which will allow us to continue our controlled growth strategy and sustained strong earnings per share growth in 2020."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Overview

Linked Quarter Basis

Two separate items of note that impact comparative results occurred during the third quarter of 2019. The first item was, a $1.1 million payoff of a loan within the PCI portfolio. The PCI portfolio contains six separate pools, two of which, due to the uncertain nature of the cash flows, have no carrying value. This $1.1 million payoff was in one of those pools, the Acquisition, Development and Construction (ADC) pool, resulting in the entire payment being interest income. The other item was the migration of a $4.0 million nonperforming loan, charged down by $200,000 and moved into the other real estate owned (OREO) category at $3.8 million. As a part of this transaction, the Bank paid delinquent real estate taxes in the amount of $624,000 on this property, all of which was expensed in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a linked quarter decrease of $568,000, or 12.3%, compared with net income of $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings per common share were $0.18, basic and fully diluted, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.21 basic and $0.20 fully diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.2 million, or 6.8%, in interest income, driven by the payoff in the PCI portfolio. Also affecting net income on a linked quarter basis was a decrease of $133,000 in noninterest income and an increase of $200,000 in provision for loan losses. Offsetting these decreases to net income was a reduction of $177,000 in interest expense, a reduction of $562,000 in noninterest expenses, as noted above, and a reduction of $209,000 in income tax expense.

Yearly Comparison 2019 versus 2018

Net income was $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $13.7 million for the same period in 2018. This is an increase of $2.0 million, or 14.7%. Interest and dividend income increased by $6.2 million, or 10.5%, and noninterest income increased by $891,000, or 20.0%. Offsetting these increases to net income were increases of $3.4 million, or 28.5%, in interest expense, $852,000, or 2.4%, in noninterest expense, $325,000 in provision for loan losses and $467,000 in income tax expense. Earnings per common share were $0.71 basic and $0.70 fully diluted for 2019 compared with $0.62 basic and $0.61 fully diluted for 2018.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Net income of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 was an increase of $688,000, or 20.5%, compared with fourth quarter 2018 net income of $3.4 million. Interest and dividend income increased by $769,000, or 5.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, driven by interest and fees on loans, which increased $1.1 million. Noninterest income increased by $294,000, or 27.1%, year-over-year, and there was a reduction of $365,000 in noninterest expenses. Offsetting these increases to net income was an increase of $449,000, or 13.1%, in interest expense, an increase of $200,000 in provision for loan losses and an increase of $91,000 in income tax expense.

The following table presents summary income statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT



















(Unaudited)



















(Dollars and shares in thousands)

For the three months ended For the year ended



31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18 Interest income $ 16,277 $ 17,460 $ 15,508 $ 65,449 $ 59,241 Interest expense

3,864

4,041

3,415

15,492

12,054 Net interest income

12,413

13,419

12,093

49,957

47,187 Provision for loan losses

200

-

-

325

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,213

13,419

12,093

49,632

47,187 Noninterest income

1,378

1,511

1,084

5,354

4,463 Noninterest expense

8,668

9,230

9,033

35,729

34,877 Income before income taxes

4,923

5,700

4,144

19,257

16,773 Income tax expense

878

1,087

787

3,552

3,085 Net income $ 4,045 $ 4,613 $ 3,357 $ 15,705 $ 13,688





















EPS Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.71 $ 0.62 EPS Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.70 $ 0.61 Fully Diluted share count

22,696

22,561

22,547

22,531

22,569





















Return on average assets, annualized

1.14%

1.29%

0.98%

1.11%

1.01% Return on average equity, annualized

10.42%

12.24%

10.01%

10.63%

10.59%

Net Interest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Net interest income was $12.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease of $1.0 million was mainly attributable to the $1.1 million PCI loan payoff in the third quarter.

Interest and dividend income on a linked quarter basis decreased $1.2 million, or 6.8%, to $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income with respect to loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $118,000, or 0.9%, during the fourth quarter when compared with the third quarter of 2019. The yield on loans remained constant at 5.04% in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Interest income with respect to PCI loans was $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in income in the PCI portfolio in the third quarter was driven by the $1.1 million loan payoff. Interest income on securities decreased $128,000 on a linked quarter basis as the average balance on the portfolio declined $16.0 million.

Securities income equaled $1.8 million on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $136,000. The tax-equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a tax-equivalent yield of 3.17% in the third quarter of 2019. Tax-exempt securities balances declined by $3.5 million, on average, during the fourth quarter of 2019. Call activity has increased in both taxable and tax-exempt securities due to the current rate environment, and $6.8 million in municipal bonds were called during the fourth quarter of 2019. This is having a negative impact on the yield realized on the portfolio.

The combination of various tax-equivalent yields within the asset mix resulted in a yield on earning assets of 4.90% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 5.23% in the third quarter of 2019. The receipt of cash basis income on the PCI portfolio, due to improved economic conditions, subsequent to the acquisition date in 2009, has resulted in better than forecasted performance and may produce recurring but unpredictable income over the remaining life of these loans. Excluding the $1.1 million payment in the third quarter, the yield on the PCI portfolio would have been 13.82% compared with the actual yield of 26.07%. The yield on earning assets would have been 4.90% in the third quarter compared with the actual yield of 5.23%. The yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter was 4.90%.

Interest expense of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected a decrease of $177,000, or 4.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits decreased $183,000, or 4.9%. Interest on borrowed funds increased $6,000, or 1.7%. Average interest bearing deposits decreased by $16.6 million, or 1.6%. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased from 1.45% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.40% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Decreased rates paid on interest bearing deposits and on short-term borrowings resulted in a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities from 1.49% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The interest spread, which is reflective of the yield on earning assets less the cost of interest bearing liabilities, was 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares with an interest spread of 3.74% in the third quarter. Excluding the PCI payment, the interest spread would have been 3.41% in the third quarter. The net interest margin was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 4.02% in the third quarter of 2019 and, excluding the PCI payment, would have been 3.70%.

Yearly Comparison 2019 versus 2018

Net interest income was $50.0 million for 2019, or an increase of $2.8 million, or 5.9%, when comparing 2018 and 2019. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $50.4 million for 2019 compared with $47.8 million for 2018, an increase of $2.6 million. The yield on earning assets was 4.99% for 2019 compared with 4.71% for 2018. Interest and fees on loans of $51.6 million in 2019 was an increase of $5.3 million compared with $46.3 million for 2018. Interest and fees on PCI loans, including the $1.1 million ADC payment, increased $820,000 over this same time frame. For 2019 compared with 2018, securities income increased $31,000. On a tax-equivalent basis, the change was a decrease of $124,000. The average balance of tax-exempt securities declined $20.3 million, thus reducing the benefit received on a tax-equivalent basis on these securities. The tax-equivalent yield on the portfolio increased and was 3.23% for 2019 compared with 3.15% for 2018.

Interest expense of $15.5 million represented an increase of $3.4 million, or 28.5%, in 2019 compared with 2018. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $15.1 million, or 1.4%. However, the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased from 1.13% for 2018 to 1.44% for 2019. Driving the increase was growth of $46.3 million, or 8.0%, in the average balance of time deposits, from $581.6 million for 2018 to $627.9 million for 2019. This growth in time deposits, as a result of higher rates, came partly from a shift away from savings and money market accounts, which experienced a decline of $8.8 million in average balances between the comparison periods. Additionally, time deposit growth included a shift out of FHLB and other borrowings, which reflected an average balance decline of $25.3 million, or 27.8%, over the two comparison periods.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.82% for 2019 compared with 3.76% for 2018. The yield on earning assets increased by 28 basis points over this time frame. The competition for funding, however, pushed the cost of interest bearing liabilities up 31 basis points, from 1.13% to 1.44%. The net interest spread was 3.55% for 2019 and 3.58% for 2018. The net interest margin of 3.82% for 2019 was an increase from 3.76% for 2018. The net interest margin has been enhanced by year-over-year growth in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits of $19.2 million, or 12.4%, and in shareholders' equity of $18.5 million, or 14.3%.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Net interest income increased $320,000, or 2.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $12.1 million for the same period in 2018. Interest and fees on loans increased by $1.1 million, or 9.3%, year-over-year, and was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on PCI loans of $1.2 million was a decrease of $120,000, or 9.3%. The average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, was $1.047 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $71.6 million, or 7.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The yield on loans also increased nine basis points year-over-year, from 4.95% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 5.04% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest income on securities of $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a year-over-year decrease of $234,000. Interest income on securities, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $282,000 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease was driven both by average balance and yield. The average balance of the securities portfolio decreased $23.0 million year over year. Additionally, on a tax-equivalent basis, the yield on investment securities decreased from 3.31% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense increased $449,000, or 13.1%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $455,000, or 14.9%, even though the average balance of interest bearing deposits declined $3.5 million. The increase in deposit cost was driven by an increase in rates paid on interest bearing deposits. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased from 1.22% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 1.40% in the fourth quarter of 2019. FHLB and other borrowings increased, on average, $3.8 million year-over-year, which was more than offset by a decrease in the rate paid, from 2.08% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 1.82% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall, the Bank's cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 16 basis points, from 1.27% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 1.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased four basis points, from 3.78% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Likewise, the interest spread decreased from 3.57% to 3.47% over the same time period. The margin declined less than the decrease in spread as a result of an increase in the average balances in noninterest bearing deposits of $22.1 million and shareholders' equity of $21.2 million.

The following table compares the Company's net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

NET INTEREST MARGIN

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended





31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



31-Dec-18

Average interest earning assets $ 1,326,184

$ 1,332,698

$ 1,283,502

Interest income $ 16,277

$ 17,460

$ 15,508

Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 16,364

$ 17,555

$ 15,643

Yield on interest earning assets

4.90 %

5.23 %

4.84 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,069,709

$ 1,012,234

$ 1,066,139

Interest expense $ 3,864

$ 4,041

$ 3,415

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.43 %

1.49 %

1.27 % Net interest income $ 12,213

$ 13,419

$ 12,093

Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 12,500

$ 13,514

$ 12,228

Interest spread

3.47 %

3.74 %

3.57 % Net interest margin

3.74 %

4.02 %

3.78 %









































For the year ended









31-Dec-19



31-Dec-18







Average interest earning assets $ 1,320,073

$ 1,269,683







Interest income $ 65,449

$ 59,241







Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 65,869

$ 59,816







Yield on interest earning assets

4.99 %

4.71 %





Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,077,701

$ 1,062,619







Interest expense $ 15,492

$ 12,054







Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.44 %

1.13 %





Net interest income $ 49,632

$ 47,187







Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 50,377

$ 47,762







Interest spread

3.55 %

3.58 %





Net interest margin

3.82 %

3.76 %







Provision for Loan Losses

The Company records a separate provision for loan losses for its loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, and the PCI loan portfolio. There was a $200,000 provision for loan losses on the loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 and no provision in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, there was a provision for loan losses of $325,000 compared with no provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018. The provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to loan growth of $23.8 million, or 2.3%, during the quarter and an uptick in delinquencies less than 90 days past due and still accruing interest. There was no provision for loan losses on the PCI loan portfolio during 2019 or 2018. Additional discussion of loan quality is presented below.

Noninterest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $133,000 compared with the third quarter of 2019. Gain/(loss) on securities transactions, net decreased $89,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the third period of 2019. Mortgage loan income of $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a decrease of $28,000 compared with the third quarter of 2019. Also, other noninterest income of $320,000 was a decrease of $26,000 compared with the prior quarter. The linked quarter decrease was partially the result of income from life insurance proceeds of $120,000 recognized in the third quarter of 2019 offset by dividend income of $52,000 received in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gain on sale of loans of $104,000 was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with no gain on sale of loans the prior quarter.

Yearly Comparison 2019 versus 2018

Noninterest income was $5.4 million for 2019, an increase of $891,000, or 20.0%, compared with $4.5 million for 2018. Service charges and fees, driven by an increase in deposits, were $2.8 million for 2019, an increase of $321,000 compared with the same period in 2018. Other noninterest income was $1.1 million for 2019, an increase of $353,000 versus 2018. The 2019 period benefited from the receipt of life insurance proceeds of $120,000, dividends on an equity investment of $159,000, compared with $30,000 in 2018, and swap fee income of $87,000. Mortgage loan income of $486,000, driven by low interest rates and refinance activity, increased by $167,000 in 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Gain on securities transactions, net was $235,000 in 2019 compared with $70,000 for 2018. Gain on sale of loans declined by $14,000 in 2019 compared with 2018.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest income increased $294,000, or 27.1%, and was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Other noninterest income increased by $131,000, driven by life insurance proceeds of $120,000, an increase in equity investment dividends of $45,000, and swap fee income of $52,000. Mortgage loan income of $148,000 was an increase of $117,000 over the same period one year earlier. Service charges and fees were $757,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $65,000 year-over-year. Gain on sale of loans increased by $14,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Losses on securities transactions were $39,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with losses of $12,000 for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest Expenses

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared with $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $562,000, or 6.1%. Other real estate expenses, net decreased by $509,000, affected by $624,000 in delinquent real estate taxes paid by the Bank in the third quarter to take title to a past due loan that was moved to OREO. Other operating expenses decreased $147,000 on a linked quarter basis and were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Equipment expenses declined $45,000 on a linked quarter basis and were $332,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Offsetting decreases to noninterest expenses was an increase of $191,000 in salaries and employee benefits, which were $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Yearly Comparison 2019 versus 2018

Noninterest expenses were $35.7 million for 2019, as compared with $34.9 million for 2018. This is an increase of $852,000, or 2.4%. Other real estate expenses, net increased $605,000 and were $718,000 for 2019, compared with $113,000 for 2018. The major cause for the increase was the payment of $624,000 in past due taxes noted above. Occupancy expenses increased $265,000 in 2019 compared with 2018 and were $3.5 million. Data processing fees increased $207,000, or 9.8% and were $2.3 million for 2019. Other operating expenses increased $223,000 and were $6.0 million for 2019. Offsetting these increases, the FDIC assessment decreased $480,000 for 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest expenses were $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $365,000, or 4.0%, compared with 2018. FDIC assessment decreased $197,000 and were $177,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a credit of $20,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits of $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $100,000 compared with the same period in 2019. Data processing expenses were $588,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased by $67,000 compared with the same period in 2018. Equipment expenses decreased $42,000 year-over-year and were $332,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Occupancy expenses of $791,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 were a decrease of $36,000 from the fourth quarter of 2018. Other operating expenses decreased $24,000 year-over-year and were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Offsetting these decreases to noninterest expenses was an increase in other real estate expenses, net by $101,000, as such expenses were $56,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The following table compares the Company's other operating expenses included in noninterest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

OTHER OPERATING

EXPENSES











(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended



31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18 Bank franchise tax $ 220 $ 220 $ 179 Stationery, printing and supplies

155

152

163 Marketing expense

89

117

146 Credit expense

86

229

128 Outside vendor fees

223

152

177 Other expenses

668

718

672 Total other operating expenses $ 1,441 $ 1,588 $ 1,465

















For the year ended







31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18



Bank franchise tax $ 880 $ 574



Stationery, printing and supplies

625

586



Marketing expense

526

613



Credit expense

617

501



Outside vendor fees

673

631



Other expenses

2,705

2,898



Total other operating expenses $ 6,026 $ 5,803





Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $878,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with income tax expense of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $787,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $3.6 million compared with $3.1 million for 2018. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 17.8% versus 19.1% for the third quarter of 2019 and 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was 18.4% for each of the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased $38.1 million, or 2.7%, during 2019 to $1.431 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, excluding PCI loans, were $1.058 billion at December 31, 2019, increasing $64.6 million, or 6.5%, from year end 2018. Total PCI loans were $32.5 million at December 31, 2019 versus $38.3 million at year end 2018.

Construction and land development loans increased by the largest dollar amount during 2019, $26.2 million, or 21.7%, and were $146.6 million at December 31, 2019, or 13.9% of total loans. Commercial mortgage loans, the largest category of loans, grew by $17.0 million during 2019 and were $396.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 37.5% of total loans. Multifamily loans grew by $13.4 million during 2019 and were $73.0 million, or 6.9% of total loans. Residential 1 – 4 family loans grew $7.3 million during 2019 and were $223.5 million, or 21.1% of total loans at year end 2019. Commercial loans, 18.1% of total loans, were $191.2 million at December 31, 2019 and grew by $2.5 million during 2019.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

LOANS (excluding PCI loans)























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands) 31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18







Amount % of

Loans



Amount % of

Loans



Amount % of

Loans

Mortgage loans on real estate:

























Residential 1-4 family $ 223,538 21.12 % $ 222,003 21.46 % $ 216,268 21.77 %

Commercial

396,858 37.50



393,064 38.00



379,904 38.23



Construction and land development

146,566 13.85



130,977 12.66



120,413 12.12



Second mortgages

6,639 0.63



6,384 0.62



6,778 0.68



Multifamily

72,978 6.90



73,774 7.13



59,557 5.99



Agriculture

8,346 0.79



9,457 0.91



8,370 0.84



Total real estate loans

854,925 80.79



835,659 80.78



791,290 79.63

Commercial loans

191,183 18.06



185,999 17.98



188,722 18.99

Consumer installment loans

11,163 1.05



11,883 1.15



12,048 1.21

All other loans

1,052 0.10



981 0.09



1,645 0.17



Gross loans

1,058,323 100.00 %

1,034,522 100.00 %

993,705 100.00 % Allowance for loan losses

(8,429)





(8,393)





(8,983)



Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,049,894



$ 1,026,129



$ 984,722





The Company's securities portfolio, excluding restricted equity securities, decreased $26.1 million, or 10.5%, since year end 2018, to $222.7 million at December 31, 2019. State, county and municipal bonds, 55.8% of total securities, decreased $20.3 million during the year and totaled $124.3 million at December 31, 2019. Gains on securities transactions, net totaled $235,000 during 2019 compared with $70,000 in 2018. The Company actively manages the portfolio to improve its liquidity and maximize the return within the desired risk profile.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $34.2 million at December 31, 2018. There were federal funds purchased of $24.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $19.4 million at December 31, 2018. Interest bearing bank deposits were $11.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $15.9 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and due from banks was $17.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $18.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's securities portfolio, excluding restricted equity securities, at December 31, 2019, September 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

SECURITIES PORTFOLIO























(Dollars in thousands)

31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Available for Sale























U.S. Treasury issue $ - $ - $ 7,991 $ 7,957 $ 13,460 $ 13,124 U.S. Government agencies

22,104

21,936

23,098

22,955

24,689

24,609 State, county, and municipal

95,467

98,592

90,806

94,670

112,465

112,542 Mortgage backed securities

48,045

48,740

46,798

47,794

46,877

46,417 Asset backed securities

11,637

11,604

10,703

10,708

5,342

5,411 Corporate

6,016

6,097

6,011

6,075

4,685

4,623 Total securities available for sale $ 183,269 $ 186,969 $ 185,407 $ 190,159 $ 207,518 $ 206,726





























31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Held to Maturity























U.S. Government agencies $ 10,000 $ 9,988 $ 10,000 $ 9,964 $ 10,000 $ 9,790 State, county, and municipal

25,733

26,645

28,213

29,167

32,108

32,463 Mortgage backed securities

-

-

-

-

-

- Total securities held to maturity $ 35,733

36,633 $ 38,213 $ 39,131 $ 42,108 $ 42,253

Interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2019 were $984.9 million, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2018. Time deposits over $250,000 declined by $9.5 million and were $119.5 million at December 31, 2019. Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 decreased $7.7 million and totaled $477.5 million at December 31, 2019. Money market deposit accounts, $120.8 million at December 31, 2019, decreased by $6.1 million during 2019. Offsetting these decreases to interest bearing deposits was an increase of $4.6 million in NOW accounts and an increase of $3.7 million in savings accounts.

The following table compares the mix of interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

INTEREST BEARING DEPOSITS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)



















31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-18 NOW $ 170,532 $ 147,639 $ 163,224 $ 165,946 MMDA

120,841

130,263

130,720

126,933 Savings

96,570

96,388

94,508

92,910 Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000

477,461

483,745

508,598

485,155 Time deposits over $250,000

119,460

136,206

138,759

128,945 Total interest bearing deposits $ 984,864 $ 994,241 $ 1,035,809 $ 999,889

FHLB borrowings were $68.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $59.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Shareholders' equity was $155.5 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $18.0 million, or 13.1%, from shareholders' equity of $137.5 million at December 31, 2018. Shareholders' equity to assets was 10.9% at December 31, 2019 compared with 9.9% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality – non-covered assets

The allowance for loan losses equaled 159.3% of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 146.1% at September 30, 2019, 79.85% at June 30, 2019 and 94.6% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and OREO was 0.92% at December 31, 2019, 1.01% at September 30, 2019, 1.17% at June 30, 2019 and 1.07% at December 31, 2018.

The following table reconciles the activity in the Company's non-PCI allowance for loan losses, by quarter, for the past five quarters.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES





















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)

2019



2018



Fourth

Third

Second

First



Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Quarter Allowance for loan losses:





















Beginning of period $ 8,393 $ 8,819 $ 8,661 $ 8,983

$ 8,993 Provision for loan losses

200

-

125

-



- Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(164)

(426)

33

(322)



(10) End of period $ 8,429 $ 8,393 $ 8,819 $ 8,661

$ 8,983

The following table sets forth selected asset quality data, excluding PCI loans, and ratios for the dates indicated.

ASSET QUALITY (excluding PCI loans)























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands)

2019



2018





31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19



31-Dec-18

Nonaccrual loans $ 5,292 $ 5,746 $ 11,045 $ 10,990

$ 9,500

Total nonperforming loans

5,292

5,746

11,045

10,990



9,500

Other real estate owned

4,527

4,740

983

1,225



1,099

Total nonperforming assets $ 9,819 $ 10,486 $ 12,028 $ 12,215

$ 10,599



























Allowance for loan losses to loans

0.80 % 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.87 %

0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

159.28

146.10

79.85

78.81



94.57

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.92

1.01

1.17

1.22



1.07

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) for quarter to average loans,

annualized

0.06 % 0.16 % (0.01) % 0.13 %

0.00 %

A further breakout of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 is below.

NONACCRUAL LOANS (excluding PCI loans)









(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)























31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18 Mortgage loans on real estate:



















Residential 1-4 family

$ 1,378

$ 1,349

$ 1,257

Commercial



1,006



1,059



2,123

Construction and land development



376



406



4,571

Multi-family



2,463



2,494



-

Total real estate loans

$ 5,223

$ 5,308

$ 7,951 Commercial loans



62



431



1,549 Consumer installment loans



7



7



-

Gross loans

$ 5,292

$ 5,746

$ 9,500

Capital Requirements

The Bank's ratio of total risk-based capital was 13.9% at December 31, 2019 compared with 13.3% at December 31, 2018. The tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.2% at December 31, 2019 and 12.6% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.0% at December 31, 2019 and 10.2% at December 31, 2018. All capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized. BASEL III introduced the common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which was 13.2% at December 31, 2019 and 12.6% at December 31, 2018.

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com. For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in the following: the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including collateral values and the repayment abilities of borrowers and issuers; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; general economic and market conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; the interest rate environment; competitive pressures among banks and financial institutions or from companies outside the banking industry; real estate values; the demand for deposit, loan and investment products and other financial services; the demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; time and costs associated with de novo branching, acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions; the realization of gains and expense savings from acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions; consumer profiles and spending and savings habits; levels of fraud in the banking industry; the level of attempted cyber-attacks in the banking industry; the securities and credit markets; costs associated with the integration of banking and other internal operations; the soundness of other financial institutions with which the Company does business; inflation; technology; and legislative and regulatory requirements. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











UNAUDITED











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-18 Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 16,976 $ 23,056 $ 18,292 Interest bearing bank deposits

11,708

13,742

15,927 Total cash and cash equivalents

28,684

36,798

34,219













Securities available for sale, at fair value

186,969

190,159

206,726 Securities held to maturity, at cost

35,733

38,213

42,108 Equity securities, restricted, at cost

8,855

8,929

7,800 Total securities

231,557

237,301

256,634













Loans held for resale

501

-

146













Loans

1,058,323

1,034,522

993,705 Purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans

32,528

33,958

38,285 Allowance for loan losses

(8,429)

(8,393)

(8,983) Allowance for loan losses – PCI loans

(156)

(156)

(156) Net loans

1,082,266

1,059,931

1,022,851













Bank premises and equipment, net

29,472

29,713

31,488 Bank premises and equipment held for sale

1,589

1,589

1,252 Leased assets

6,472

6,709

- Other real estate owned, net

4,527

4,740

1,099 Bank owned life insurance

29,340

29,161

28,834 Other assets

16,849

16,739

16,627 Total assets $ 1,431,257 $ 1,422,681 $ 1,393,150













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest bearing $ 178,584 $ 183,000 $ 165,086 Interest bearing

984,864

994,241

999,889 Total deposits

1,163,448

1,177,241

1,164,975













Federal funds purchased

24,437

71

19,440 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

68,500

73,667

59,447 Trust preferred capital notes

4,124

4,124

4,124 Lease liabilities

6,737

6,967

- Other liabilities

8,532

7,973

7,703 Total liabilities

1,275,778

1,270,043

1,255,689













Shareholders' Equity











Common stock (200,000,000 shares authorized $0.01 par value;

22,422,621, 22,335,411 and 22,132,304 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively)

224

223

221 Additional paid in capital

150,728

150,264

148,763 Retained earnings (deficit)

2,562

(586)

(10,244) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,965

2,737

(1,279) Total shareholders' equity

155,479

152,638

137,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,431,257 $ 1,422,681 $ 1,393,150

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





UNAUDITED











(Dollars in thousands)



2019

2018

Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans $ 51,551

$ 46,291

Interest and fees on PCI loans

6,042



5,222

Interest on federal funds sold

14



5

Interest on deposits in other banks

391



303

Interest and dividends on securities











Taxable

5,870



5,258

Nontaxable

1,581



2,162

Total interest and dividend income

65,449



59,241

Interest expense











Interest on deposits

14,036



10,257

Interest on borrowed funds

1,456



1,797

Total interest expense

15,492



12,054















Net interest income

49,957



47,187

Provision for loan losses

325



-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

49,632



47,187















Noninterest income











Service charges and fees

2,831



2,510

Gain on securities transactions, net

235



70

Gain on sale of loans, net

14



118

Income on bank owned life insurance

724



735

Mortgage loan income

486



319

Other

1,064



711

Total noninterest income

5,354



4,463















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

21,423



21,477

Occupancy expenses

3,453



3,188

Equipment expenses

1,484



1,398

FDIC assessment

296



776

Data processing fees

2,329



2,122

Other real estate expenses, net

718



113

Other operating expenses

6,026



5,803

Total noninterest expense

35,729



34,877















Income before income taxes

19,257



16,773

Income tax expense

3,552



3,085

Net income $ 15,705

$ 13,688



COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















UNAUDITED



















(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended



31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans $ 13,305 $ 13,187 $ 12,640 $ 12,419 $ 12,169 Interest and fees on PCI loans

1,165

2,333

1,251

1,293

1,285 Interest on federal funds sold

-

9

5

-

4 Interest on deposits in other banks

91

87

117

96

100 Interest and dividends on securities



















Taxable

1,387

1,489

1,472

1,522

1,442 Nontaxable

329

355

421

476

508 Total interest and dividend income

16,277

17,460

15,906

15,806

15,508 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

3,515

3,698

3,589

3,234

3,060 Interest on borrowed funds

349

343

317

447

355 Total interest expense

3,864

4,041

3,906

3,681

3,415





















Net interest income

12,413

13,419

12,000

12,125

12,093 Provision for loan losses

200

-

125

-

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses

12,213

13,419

11,875

12,125

12,093





















Noninterest income



















Service charges and fees

757

758

707

609

692 Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net

(39)

50

238

(14)

(12) Gain on sale of loans, net

14

-

-

-

- Income on bank owned life insurance

178

181

184

181

184 Mortgage loan income

148

176

100

62

31 Other

320

346

222

176

189 Total noninterest income

1,378

1,511

1,451

1,014

1,084





















Noninterest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,480

5,289

5,273

5,381

5,580 Occupancy expenses

791

813

919

930

827 Equipment expenses

332

377

394

381

374 FDIC assessment

(20)

4

162

150

177 Data processing fees

588

594

579

568

655 Other real estate expenses, net

56

565

105

(8)

(45) Other operating expenses

1,441

1,588

1,559

1,438

1,465 Total noninterest expense

8,668

9,230

8,991

8,840

9,033





















Income before income taxes

4,923

5,700

4,335

4,299

4,144 Income tax expense

878

1,087

791

796

787 Net income $ 4,045 $ 4,613 $ 3,544 $ 3,503 $ 3,357

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Three months ended December 31, 2019



Three months ended September 30, 2019





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average

Balance Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 1,047,069

$ 13,305

5.04 %

$ 1,037,433

$ 13,187

5.04 %

PCI loans, including fees

33,331



1,165

13.68





34,999



2,333

26.07



Total loans

1,080,400



14,470

5.31





1,072,432



15,520

5.74



Interest bearing bank balances

16,644



91

2.16





13,454



87

2.58



Federal funds sold

90



-

1.66





1,795



9

2.08



Securities (taxable)

182,887



1,387

3.03





195,401



1,489

3.05



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

46,163



416

3.60





49,616



450

3.63



Total earning assets

1,326,184



16,364

4.90





1,332,698



17,555

5.23



Allowance for loan losses

(8,513)















(8,872)













Non-earning assets

105,654















101,129













Total assets $ 1,423,325













$ 1,424,955

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 162,449

$ 88

0.22



$ 155,208

$ 85

0.22



Savings and money market

224,636



337

0.60





224,401



330

0.58



Time deposits

608,560



3,090

2.01





632,625



3,283

2.06



Total interest bearing deposits

995,645



3,515

1.40





1,012,234



3,698

1.45



Short-term borrowings

5,462



29

2.10





4,409



28

2.53



FHLB and other borrowings

68,602



320

1.82





62,079



315

1.99



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,069,709



3,864

1.43





1,078,722



4,041

1.49



Noninterest bearing deposits

183,787















181,249













Other liabilities

14,502















14,246













Total liabilities

1,267,998















1,274,217













Shareholders' equity

155,327















150,738













Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity $ 1,423,325













$ 1,424,955













Net interest earnings





$ 12,500













$ 13,514







Interest spread











3.47 %













3.74 %

Net interest margin











3.74 %













4.02 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities







86











$

95











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.















COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Year ended December 31, 2019



Year ended December 31, 2018





Average

Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average

Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 1,023,861

$ 51,551

5.03 %

$ 960,978

$ 46,291

4.82 %

PCI loans, including fees

35,568



6,042

16.99





40,641



5,222

12.85



Total loans

1,059,429



57,593

5.44





1,001,619



51,513

5.14



Interest bearing bank balances

15,977



391

2.45





13,995



303

2.16



Federal funds sold

688



14

2.16





242



5

2.03



Securities (taxable)

188,531



5,870

3.11





178,086



5,258

2.95



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

55,448



2,001

3.61





75,741



2,737

3.61



Total earning assets

1,320,073



65,869

4.99





1,269,683



59,815

4.71



Allowance for loan losses

(8,821)















(9,198)













Non-earning assets

101,590















92,621













Total assets $ 1,412,842













$ 1,353,106

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 157,876

$ 346

0.22



$ 156,541

$ 325

0.21



Savings and money market

221,817



1,268

0.57





230,637



1,187

0.51



Time deposits

627,913



12,422

1.98





581,619



8,745

1.50



Total interest bearing deposits

1,007,606



14,036

1.39





968,797



10,257

1.06



Short-term borrowings

4,422



113

2.56





2,856



65

2.28



FHLB and other borrowings

65,673



1,343

2.04





90,966



1,732

1.90



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,077,701



15,492

1.44





1,062,619



12,054

1.13



Noninterest bearing deposits

174,163















155,003













Other liabilities

13,235















6,219













Total liabilities

1,265,099















1,223,841













Shareholders' equity

147,743















129,265













Total liabilities and Shareholders'



































equity $ 1,412,842













$ 1,353,106













Net interest earnings





$ 50,377













$ 47,762







Interest spread











3.55 %













3.58 %

Net interest margin











3.82 %













3.76 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities





$ 420













$ 575











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

















COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Three months ended December 31, 2019



Three months ended December 31, 2018





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average

Balance Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 1,047,069

$ 13,305

5.04 %

$ 975,428

$ 12,169

4.95 %

PCI loans, including fees

33,331



1,165

13.68





38,489



1,285

13.06



Total loans

1,080,400



14,470

5.31





1,013,917



13,454

5.26



Interest bearing bank balances

16,644



91

2.16





16,761



100

2.36



Federal funds sold

90



-

1.66





725



4

2.11



Securities (taxable)

182,887



1,387

3.03





181,192



1,442

3.18



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

46,163



416

3.60





70,907



643

3.63



Total earning assets

1,326,184



16,364

4.90





1,283,502



15,643

4.84



Allowance for loan losses

(8,513)















(9,126)













Non-earning assets

105,654















94,478













Total assets $ 1,423,325













$ 1,368,854

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 162,449

$ 88

0.22



$ 159,645

$ 88

0.22



Savings and money market

224,636



337

0.60





220,391



284

0.51



Time deposits

608,560



3,090

2.01





619,116



2,688

1.72



Total interest bearing deposits

995,645



3,515

1.40





999,152



3,060

1.22



Short-term borrowings

5,462



29

2.10





2,156



15

2.74



FHLB and other borrowings

68,602



320

1.82





64,831



340

2.08



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,069,709



3,864

1.43





1,066,139



3,415

1.27



Noninterest bearing deposits

183,787















161,720













Other liabilities

14,502















6,891













Total liabilities

1,267,998















1,234,750













Shareholders' equity

155,327















134,104













Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity $ 1,423,325













$ 1,368,854













Net interest earnings





$ 12,500













$ 12,228







Interest spread











3.47 %













3.57 %

Net interest margin











3.74 %













3.78 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities







86













$ 135











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.















