Community banking market size to increase by USD 207.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Bay Community Bancorp., BCB Bank, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The community banking market size is forecast to grow by USD 207.21 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. By region, the global community banking market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 53% of market growth during the forecast period. The market is fueled by factors like the rapid expansion of digital connectivity and the presence of well-known vendors. Furthermore, other factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the global community banking market during the forecast period include the proliferation of numerous online trading and financial platforms, technological advancements, modifications to the business and financial environment, and the existence of local and international players. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Community Banking Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Market Segmentation:

By area, the market is segmented into metropolitan, rural, and micropolitan.

The market share growth of the metropolitan segment will be significant during the forecast period. A densely populated urban agglomeration and the areas around it that share infrastructure, commercial areas, transportation networks, and housing make up a metropolitan area. Modern consumers are favoring online transactions like payments through websites or mobile applications more and more since the introduction of mobile banking platforms and e-wallets in major cities. Because they save time, customers prefer to conduct financial transactions online. Retail users favor features like robust security, quick and easy login, site availability, integration of all services on one site, a clean and user-friendly layout, and comprehensive information. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

By sector, the market is segmented into small business, CRE, and agriculture.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Company Profiles:

The community banking market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bay Community Bancorp. - The company offers community banking services that provide financial loans for construction projects.

- The company offers community banking services that provide financial loans for construction projects. BCB Bank - The company offers community banking services that provide financial support to construction businesses, commercial mortgages, and small to medium business enterprises.

- The company offers community banking services that provide financial support to construction businesses, commercial mortgages, and small to medium business enterprises. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. - The company offers community banking services that provide financial loans to doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centers, nursing homes along with medical clinics.

The company offers community banking services that provide financial loans to doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centers, nursing homes along with medical clinics. Beyond Bank Australia Ltd.- The company offers community banking services that give flexible business loans with good competitive rates.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

What are the key data covered in this community banking market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the community banking market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of community banking market vendors.

Community Banking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 207.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, India, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bay Community Bancorp., BCB Bank, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd., Beyond Bank Australia Ltd., Coastal Community Bank, CSBS, Dime Community Bancshares inc., First Community Bankshares Inc., Fiserv Inc., Flint Community Bank, Holland and Knight LLP, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morton Community Bank, PRIDE MICROFINANCE LTD., Sound Financial Bancorp Inc., Summit Community Bank, The Co-operative Bank Plc, West Central Georgia Bank, and Wintrust Financial Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Area



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global community banking market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global community banking market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 By Area Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Area Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 By Sector Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Sector Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Area

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Area - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Area - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Area

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Area



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Area

6.3 Metropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Metropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Metropolitan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metropolitan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rural and micropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rural and micropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rural and micropolitan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rural and micropolitan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rural and micropolitan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Area

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Area ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Sector

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Sector



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Sector

7.3 Small business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Small business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Small business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Small business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Small business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CRE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on CRE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on CRE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on CRE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on CRE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Sector ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bay Community Bancorp.

Exhibit 112: Bay Community Bancorp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bay Community Bancorp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bay Community Bancorp. - Key offerings

12.4 BCB Bank

Exhibit 115: BCB Bank - Overview



Exhibit 116: BCB Bank - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BCB Bank - Key offerings

12.5 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Beyond Bank Australia Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Beyond Bank Australia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Beyond Bank Australia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Beyond Bank Australia Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Coastal Community Bank

Exhibit 125: Coastal Community Bank - Overview



Exhibit 126: Coastal Community Bank - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Coastal Community Bank - Key offerings

12.8 CSBS

Exhibit 128: CSBS - Overview



Exhibit 129: CSBS - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: CSBS - Key offerings

12.9 Dime Community Bancshares inc.

Exhibit 131: Dime Community Bancshares inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dime Community Bancshares inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Dime Community Bancshares inc. - Key offerings

12.10 First Community Bankshares Inc.

Exhibit 134: First Community Bankshares Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: First Community Bankshares Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: First Community Bankshares Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 137: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Holland and Knight LLP

and Knight LLP Exhibit 141: Holland and Knight LLP - Overview

and Knight LLP - Overview

Exhibit 142: Holland and Knight LLP - Product / Service

and Knight LLP - Product / Service

Exhibit 143: Holland and Knight LLP - Key offerings

12.13 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 144: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Morton Community Bank

Exhibit 148: Morton Community Bank - Overview



Exhibit 149: Morton Community Bank - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Morton Community Bank - Key offerings

12.15 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Exhibit 151: Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Co-operative Bank Plc

Exhibit 154: The Co-operative Bank Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Co-operative Bank Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Co-operative Bank Plc - Key offerings

12.17 West Central Georgia Bank

Exhibit 157: West Central Georgia Bank - Overview



Exhibit 158: West Central Georgia Bank - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: West Central Georgia Bank - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

