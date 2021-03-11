Community Banks & CUs Respond Well to Refined Sales Team at DCI

HUTCHINSON, Kan., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community banks and credit unions across the country are seeing some new names and titles in the sales team at Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software, iCoreGO™ digital banking and other related technologies. But what banks are not seeing are any changes in the unique sales culture that's been so successful for DCI.

Layne Hanson, DCI VP of Sales

Recently, DCI announced the promotion of industry veteran Layne Hanson as the company's newest Vice President of National Sales. Hanson takes the reins driving the company's national team of sales pros from Tanna Faulkner, who was promoted to DCI Senior Vice President of Digital Channels and Sales in 2020 and will continue to set executive-level sales strategy objectives.

At Hanson's side is his A-team of industry pros with decades of experience in banking technology, including senior sales managers Paul Mestre (30 years experience), Greg Ewing (20 years experience) and four new members:

Jason Ruyle (19 years experience, plus four as a banker in lending, compliance and IT)

(19 years experience, plus four as a banker in lending, compliance and IT) Ted Smith (11 years experience, plus 19 as a banker in commercial lending)

(11 years experience, plus 19 as a banker in commercial lending) Doug Rohs (32 years experience)

(32 years experience) Jim Sites (26 years experience)

Says Hanson, "No one in the industry has a more experienced or capable sales team than DCI. But more important, these people were chosen because they perfectly match the DCI culture built on trust, integrity, and helping each institution get the right solutions they need to achieve their own goals."

Hanson and his team have no small task meeting the company's aggressive goals for new core and digital clients nationwide. But in just the last few years, the response from community banks and credit unions across the country has grown exponentially, reaching new sales records for the company, and even better expectations are already showing in the first quarter of 2021.

One recently new client, Craig Smith, EVP and CFO at Mount Vernon Bank and Trust, IA, helps explain the rising market response to DCI through his own experience, saying, "The DCI culture really spoke to us, giving us a voice and being more than just a corporate statistic. They were transparent and thoroughly explained everything without ever over-promising. We found everything we were looking for with DCI and iCore360."

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI president and CEO, notes that those kind of reactions are common because, "DCI takes pride in the long-term relationships of trust we share with our clients. That all starts with a sales process built on trust, fairness and transparency. Our sales team understands that and brings it to every institution looking to us for a better core experience."

Faulkner and Hanson expect to continue expanding the DCI sales team, particularly to amplify the market for the company's iCoreGO digital banking suite among banks and credit unions that do not use the company's iCore360 core solution.

Hanson joined DCI as a sales manager in 2019 and quickly leveraged his expertise in relationship building to successfully open new markets for DCI in the upper Midwest. Prior to DCI, Hanson boasted an impressive 20-year career in bank technology sales and relationship management, with a focus on core processing and digital channels. He earned his B.S. degree in Finance and Management from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

