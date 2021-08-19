Community Banks Set to Break Loan Origination Records
Aug 19, 2021, 10:00 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Loan originations are set to hit record levels among community banks, according to recent data from the MountainSeed Analytics Commercial Real Estate Data Index (CREDI).
The Commercial Real Estate Data Index shows a dramatic increase in commercial real estate loan originations in the first half of 2021 and a pace that should eclipse 2020 by 39% and also top 2019's pre-COVID numbers by 30%. This index is compiled from the commercial real estate appraisal ordering trends of hundreds of community financial institutions.
"These numbers show that community and regional banks and credit unions remain competitive and optimistic about CRE in a post COVID environment," said Carl Streck, MountainSeed's CEO. "Because community lenders are close to the assets and their local markets, they can move faster and be more competitive than much larger lenders and the numbers show it."
With the overall trajectory being strong there are still some asset classes where lenders remain hesitant. Retail and Office loan originations are projected to be slightly down year-over-year, while Hospitality lending is expected to increase 100% from its pandemic lows. This signals that lenders are confident in the return to tourism/travel, but still concerned about the longer term impact on office and retail space due to continued work from home and the impact of online shopping on future retail leases.
About MountainSeed
MountainSeed is a trusted partner to nearly 10% of US community banks and credit unions, covering all 50 states. Through their services in commercial appraisal management, data solutions, debt brokerage, and whole loan trading, the company touches an average of $5 billion in commercial properties each month. MountainSeed was named second among the fastest-growing private commercial real estate businesses in Atlanta in 2021's Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter awards and was recently named to Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private businesses in the US.
