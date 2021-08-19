Community Banks Set to Break Loan Origination Records

"These numbers show that community and regional banks and credit unions remain competitive and optimistic about CRE in a post COVID environment," said Carl Streck, MountainSeed's CEO. "Because community lenders are close to the assets and their local markets, they can move faster and be more competitive than much larger lenders and the numbers show it."

With the overall trajectory being strong there are still some asset classes where lenders remain hesitant. Retail and Office loan originations are projected to be slightly down year-over-year, while Hospitality lending is expected to increase 100% from its pandemic lows. This signals that lenders are confident in the return to tourism/travel, but still concerned about the longer term impact on office and retail space due to continued work from home and the impact of online shopping on future retail leases.

