Community-based Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Trading Service "ALTIMATES" Has Expanded Their Service in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIMATES LTD, which provides trading services specializing in crypto asset (virtual currency) arbitrage trading, officially announced its full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

ALTIMATES started its business with the goal of building services and systems that are useful for the future and spreading high-value community-based systems used all over the world, without sticking to the conventional business model. Since its establishment in 2019, it has already succeeded in benefiting many investors around the world through its main service, the Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Trading Community. In June 2021, ALTIMATES was offered a brokerage contract by the cryptocurrency exchange, BINANCE Holdings Ltd. The brokerage agreement provides ALTIMATES with API support to provide better quality services to their users.

In addition, the company has entered into a new business alliance with PLAYTECH PTE LTD in Singapore with an exclusive agency contract, offering all services into the Japanese market.

PLAYTECH (founders: Dave Hu, Sakai, Saito) is based in Singapore and offers a wide range of services including IT technology and finance solution-related services, asset management services and cryptocurrency-related services. With the many cryptocurrency-related services that currently exist, PLAYTECH had established a reliable system that can support Japanese members substantially.

ALTIMATES Features

(1) Quick Trade

Allow immediate transactions between A and B by taking advantage of the price discrepancy of two different exchanges, profiting through selling high and buying low.

(2) AI Auto Mode

Powered by blockchain technology for big data analysis and cloud computing, Altimates executes arbitrage trades in just one click.

(3) Social Trade

Earn as much as top traders by replicating trading patterns and settings from Altimates best-performing traders.

(4) Market Tracking & Signal

Automatic push notifications that will instantly notify all markets, trading trends and events.

(5) 30 Days AI Market Predictions

Combining the support of Altimates Intelligence (AI) and a team of cryptocurrency experts to provide flexible risk control management.

The blockchain industry has undergone rapid growth over the past decade and cryptocurrency has greatly impacted the future of the monetary system, while arbitrage trading has become an essential part of the crypto market. With Altimates, the complexities in crypto arbitrage can be overcome as a risk-free gaining strategy.

Altimates is the ultimate bridge to Tokenomic Trading. While equipped with advanced blockchain technology and AI-fueled platform, ALTIMATES will enable a more fruitful investment return that evokes a sense of fairness, openness and transparency for the benefit of everyone.

About ALTIMATES

ALTIMATES is an established global blockchain asset investment platform that specializes in cryptocurrency arbitrage trading, providing a variety of arbitrage tools and services and allowing users to conduct crypto arbitrage trades in the easiest way while gaining stable investment returns.

