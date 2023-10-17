Community-based Organizations Across Ohio Now Eligible to Receive Free Financial Education Resources

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Financial Educators Council just announced its intent to provide complimentary financial education programming to select nonprofits, community groups, and schools. This initiative helps fulfill the Council's mission to make top-grade financial education programming broadly accessible.

Ohio-based organizations that have interest in bringing financial education to learners of all ages and backgrounds can gain access to these resources and support – with the goal to make a positive impact on Ohioans' lives at the community level.

The Council makes these resources available through two opportunities: one with no eligibility guidelines, and a second that has requirements to qualify. Learn the full eligibility qualifications at this link: https://oh.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-education-programs-ohio-organizations/.

The Ohio Council has a broad objective of putting the National Financial Educators Council's nationwide mission into action to meet the unique financial challenges Ohioans face. Ohio has more than the national average of residents in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Many Ohio residents also suffer from housing and food insecurity, current data show.

Less than half of Ohio youth and young adults have been able to pass a financial literacy test to date. The American Public Education Foundation does give the Buckeye State a high grade for its financial literacy standards in schools while the NFEC gives Ohio a failing grade. Regardless, these factors taken together offer evidence that Ohio may face financial literacy challenges in the future.

The near-term objective of the Ohio Financial Educators Council is to have a positive effect on financial literacy rates in Ohio while moving toward its long-term goal of helping Ohio citizens achieve higher levels of financial security.

The Council welcomes community organizations looking for financial literacy programs to apply for the free programming and support available. Every applicant is qualified to get complimentary materials. Select organizations also will receive developed, fully-managed financial literacy programs.

Also offered through the Ohio Chapter are speaking engagements by local financial education speakers around Ohio. These trainings are presented by our statewide team of Certified Financial Education Instructors (CFEI®). The goal is to provide highly-skilled trainers to help build and scale local financial wellness initiatives. Irene Day, CFEI and founder of Irene Day Money Coach, is one local champion who leads financial education programming and conducts financial coaching sessions to help promote greater financial wellness across Ohio.

The Ohio Financial Educators Council is one chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider through IACET with a focus on mobilizing a global force of financial wellness advocates and champions. The state chapters help the NFEC achieve its mission of supporting worldwide communities with greater financial well-being. 

