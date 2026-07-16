Boost Global Patient Recruitment with Applied AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the real-world AI impact across the clinical trial recruitment funnel. Attendees will discover how AI supports sponsors, sites and patients. The featured speakers will discuss current AI capabilities being used in recruitment workflows today. Attendees will also gain practical guidance for applying AI to improve recruitment strategy and execution.

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient recruitment remains one of the most persistent challenges in clinical trials, especially when studies require faster enrollment, broader reach and stronger coordination across sponsors, sites and patients. This webinar explores how applied AI is being used to improve global patient recruitment with practical, data-driven approaches that are delivering measurable results today.

Drawing on real recruitment results and operational data, the featured speakers will explore where AI is already creating value across the recruitment funnel and what capabilities may shape future recruitment strategies. Attendees will also see current AI use cases in action through a live platform demonstration focused on real workflows rather than static screenshots.

The session will provide a practical look at how AI can support recruitment planning, patient engagement, site coordination and sponsor decision-making. Attendees will learn where AI can help identify operational bottlenecks, improve recruitment performance and guide next steps for more efficient global trial enrollment.

Register for this webinar to learn how global patient recruitment can be improved through applied AI, operational data and practical recruitment strategies.

Join experts from Trialbee, Matt Walz, CEO; and Mindy Schreiber, Director, Customer Success, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Boost Global Patient Recruitment with Applied AI.

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